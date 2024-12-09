BUSINESS: McAfee celebrates 20 years of operations in Ireland

9 December 2024

By Tom Collins

McAfee – known by many as an anti-virus software firm – is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary of successful operations in Cork. This milestone marks two decades of innovation, customer satisfaction, and community engagement.

Since its arrival in Cork in 2004, McAfee in Ireland has grown and evolved, continuing to deliver on the global strategic objectives and going from strength to strength. Global roles are operated by the teams in Cork in key areas of Research and Development, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, Payroll, Tax, and HR.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of McAfee operations in Cork,” said Fiona Murphy, International Controller and Director, McAfee Ireland. “Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our customers. We look forward to continuing our journey and making a positive impact in the community for many more years to come.”

Ray O’Connor, Department Manager, Regional Business Development, IDA Ireland said: “McAfee is one of the earliest cyber security companies to establish in the South West region and has been a significant contributor to the development of the cluster locally and nationally over the past two decades. It’s wonderful to celebrate 20 years of growth here in Cork. I wish McAfee continued success.”