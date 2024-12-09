Cork PR Firm Springboard Communications Strengthens National Presence with New Dublin Office

9 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Springboard Communications has opened its new Dublin office on St Stephen’s Green, appointing Sarah Horgan as Director of Media & Crisis and Dublin Lead. The opening reflects the agency’s continued growth, particularly among Dublin-based clients, and strengthens its ability to deliver enhanced communications support nationwide.

Susie Horgan, Managing Director and Founder of Springboard Communications, said: “Opening our Dublin office marks a significant milestone for Springboard Communications. With a growing client base in the capital, this move strengthens our ability to deliver strategic, results-focused communications services. Sarah’s expertise, leadership, and deep understanding of corporate affairs will be a valuable asset as we continue to innovate and expand.”

Sarah Horgan brings over 15 years of experience in strategic communications, media relations, reputation management, and employee engagement. She has held senior roles as Head of Communications Strategy Management at Aer Lingus and Head of Corporate Affairs & External Communications at Vodafone.

As Director of Media & Crisis, Sarah will oversee Springboard’s media and crisis communications strategies, helping clients navigate reputational challenges and maximise their media impact. In addition to leading the Dublin office, she will play a key role in driving the agency’s growth across the region.

Commenting on her new role, Sarah Horgan said: “Springboard is known for its impactful, purpose-driven communications, and I look forward to building on that success. As Director of Media & Crisis and Dublin Lead, I am excited to collaborate with our talented team to deliver communications strategies that make a real difference for our clients.”

Springboard Communications, the 2023 PRCA Agency of the Year, supports Irish and international clients across sectors including technology, FMCG, renewable energy, healthcare, and social enterprise.