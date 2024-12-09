Targeting luxury travel business for Cork

9 December 2024

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tourism Ireland and partners attend International Luxury Travel Market in Cannes

24 tourism businesses from the Ireland – including Hayfield Manor Hotel – have joined Tourism Ireland in Cannes this week, for the annual International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM).

ILTM is an invitation-only event for the global luxury travel industry – attracting more than 1,850 influential luxury travel buyers and decision-makers who design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their high net-worth international clients, from around 90 different countries. Luxury travel editors and journalists from international publications are also in attendance.

The four-day event – which takes place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes – involves a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions and is an excellent opportunity for the tourism businesses from Ireland to meet, and do business with, the influential luxury travel buyers and journalists. Around 1,100 commercial meetings are scheduled to be conducted by the tourism businesses from Ireland at the event.

David Boyce, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Events and Luxury, said: “ILTM in Cannes is an excellent platform for Tourism Ireland and our industry partners to showcase the superb luxury tourism offering around Ireland – from our boutique hotels, castles and luxury resorts to our rich culture and heritage and not forgetting our world-class golf and superb culinary scene.

“The format of one-to-one appointments provides a valuable opportunity for our partners from Ireland to network and do business with new and established luxury travel buyers from around the world – ensuring Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them in 2025 and beyond when recommending destinations to their clients.”