TONIGHT’s TV: TG4’s music series visits from Cork City

26 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

What: Geantraí – TG4’s music series comes from Cork City

When: Sunday 26th January on TG4 at 10.30pm

Geantraí, the beloved Irish traditional music series, returns for its 19th season with a fresh approach, capturing the rich musical landscape of Ireland like never before. This new series, hosted by acclaimed singer Pauline Scanlon, takes viewers on a nationwide journey from Donegal to Cork, showcasing the wealth of musical talent that thrives in the country’s most intimate and hidden venues.

Sunday the 26th of January’s programme comes from The Hyde Out in Cork City. Presenter Pauline meets musicians, and we are entertained with some sublime music from The Céilí Allstars, Eimhear Flannery, Conor O’Sullivan, Tommie Cunniffe, Oisín Morrisson, Teresa Horgan, Gerry O’Beirn and Michael Riordan, Kate O’Shea, Lily Munday, Darach Ó Torna.

The 13-episode series kicked off in Leitrim, at the famed Cryan’s Pub in Carrick-on-Shannon, known for its vibrant traditional music scene, especially its remarkable flute players. From there, Pauline will travel across Ireland, from Kilcar in Donegal, to the Midlands to Mayo, Limerick, and Cork, visiting lesser-known hotspots where local talent flourishes in the heart of the Irish session tradition. The series highlights newly composed tunes and songs, offering viewers a tantalizing taste of Ireland’s evolving musical landscape every Sunday evening. The previous episode is available here Geantraí TG4

“Geantraí has always been about the living tradition of Irish music. This series continues to celebrate that, bringing the music and its creators into the spotlight,” said Scanlon. “We’ve focused on capturing not just the music, but the environments where these sessions happen—places where the heart of Irish culture beats strongest.”

The new series is both a continuation of Geantraí’s legacy and a fresh reinvigoration of the beloved program. For 16 years, Geantraí served as a platform for countless Irish musicians, and this new series promises to highlight the continued vibrancy of traditional music in communities across Ireland. Filmed in relaxed pub sessions and intimate settings, Geantraí presents the music at its purest capturing the deep connection between performers and their audience.

“Geantraí has always been about community and connection, particularly between the musicians and their listeners,” said Paschal Cassidy, Director of Hedgerow Films, taking the helm of the series after a long history with the programme. “Through modern film and audio technology, we’re capturing that magic in a way that will resonate with both traditionalists and new audiences alike.”

Hedgerow Films has been recording episodes across the country over recent months, aiming to shine a light on both well-known venues and lesser-explored regions of Irish traditional music. This approach not only celebrates the wide diversity of Irish music but also pays homage to its vibrant future.

Geantraí was first established as a showcase for Irish folk and traditional music, allowing audiences to witness live sessions in a relaxed atmosphere. The new season promises to maintain that spirit while providing a platform for emerging talent and showcasing newly composed music, ensuring that the series continues to evolve while remaining rooted in tradition.

TV Presenter | Singer | Songwriter | Advocate for Women in the Arts Pauline Scanlon is a multi-talented artist whose work spans the worlds of music, television, and advocacy. Known for her breathtaking vocal ability and distinctive style, Scanlon has collaborated with some of the most iconic names in the Irish music scene, including Damien Dempsey, Sinead O’Connor, and John Spillane. Her unique voice and harmonic contributions can be heard on numerous albums, cementing her place as one of Ireland’s leading folk artists.

As a television presenter Scanlon has brought her passion for music and culture to the screen, fronting several acclaimed music-based programmes for both the BBC and TG4. Notable projects include the documentary Ceol Ón gCroí, which delves into the songs of the 1916 Rising, the music series Cúltír on TG4, and An tÁmhrán Gaeilge, a BBC documentary documenting her collaboration with the innovative Irish band NOTIFY. Her seamless ability to connect with musicians and storytellers both on and off-screen has made her a standout host and presenter.

Her latest project, Bird on the Wire – The Songs of Leonard Cohen, a collaboration with the Galway-based band The Whileaways, was met with critical acclaim, selling out venues across the UK and Ireland in 2020 and 2021.