Cork Chamber’s vision for Cork City and County 2025-2028

26 January 2025
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Membership engagement, advocacy and sustainability commitments are all focus points of the plan
Rob Horgan, President of Cork Chamber, emphasised the plan’s significance, “Our vision is, to lead a transforming and ambitious Cork City and County, and this plan sets the course for the next four years, ensuring that we seize the opportunities to enhance our city and county’s economic and social fabric. We are dedicated to working with all stakeholders to make Cork the best place for business.”
“This Strategic Plan is a testament to our commitment to positioning Cork as a globally recognised hub for business and innovation. At Cork Chamber we unite, represent and support our members – across industries whether it is well-established industries or an emerging field such as AI or renewable energy. By focusing on sustainability, inclusivity and collaboration, we aim to create an environment where businesses can thrive and contribute to the overall quality of life in our region.”
Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber added, “Cork Chamber’s membership is a diverse community of businesses across industries and sizes, reflecting the dynamic and evolving nature of the Cork region. We have developed a strategic plan that truly reflects the diverse nature and ambitious spirit of our business community. Our commitment to the region is deeply rooted in our values: member-centric, responsible, dynamic, inspiring, and purposeful.”
- Cork Chamber members operate in a wide range of categories across professional services; ICT; financial services; manufacturing & agrifood; life sciences; tourism & hospitality; to utilities, renewables and more.
- 66% of Cork Chamber members are located in Cork City, while 24 % are located in the county and a further 10% based in Dublin or further afield.
- 57% of members have less than 10 employees, 33% have between 11 and 250 employees and 10% of members have 250+ employees.