Cork Chamber’s vision for Cork City and County 2025-2028

26 January 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Membership engagement, advocacy and sustainability commitments are all focus points of the plan

Rob Horgan, President of Cork Chamber, emphasised the plan’s significance, “Our vision is, to lead a transforming and ambitious Cork City and County, and this plan sets the course for the next four years, ensuring that we seize the opportunities to enhance our city and county’s economic and social fabric. We are dedicated to working with all stakeholders to make Cork the best place for business.”

“This Strategic Plan is a testament to our commitment to positioning Cork as a globally recognised hub for business and innovation. At Cork Chamber we unite, represent and support our members – across industries whether it is well-established industries or an emerging field such as AI or renewable energy. By focusing on sustainability, inclusivity and collaboration, we aim to create an environment where businesses can thrive and contribute to the overall quality of life in our region.”

Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber added, “Cork Chamber’s membership is a diverse community of businesses across industries and sizes, reflecting the dynamic and evolving nature of the Cork region. We have developed a strategic plan that truly reflects the diverse nature and ambitious spirit of our business community. Our commitment to the region is deeply rooted in our values: member-centric, responsible, dynamic, inspiring, and purposeful.”