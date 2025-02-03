Jason Donovan to perform at Cork Opera House

3 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Australian entertainment icon Jason Donovan is coming to Ireland for his “Doin’ Fine 25” tour. This tour will take fans on a journey through 35 years of hits on stage and screen accompanied by his live band.

The Doin’ Fine 25 Tour begin in February 2025 and include dates in major cities across the UK and Ireland.

Known for his versatility as an actor, singer, and all-around entertainer, Jason Donovan has captivated audiences worldwide. Doin’ Fine 25 is a celebration following the legendary Doin’ Fine 90 tour, still vividly remembered by fans.

The 1990 tour followed a frenzied few years of success. Jason’s debut single, “Nothing Can Divide Us,” shot to number 5 in the UK charts in September 1988. This was followed by the iconic duet with Kylie, “Especially For You,” which topped the charts for 14 weeks. The hype around Jason Donovan continued with his first solo UK number one, “Too Many Broken Hearts,” and the chart-topping album Ten Good Reasons in 1989.

With an armful of awards for his acting and a growing pile of platinum-selling records, 1990 proved to be as much of a career whirlwind as Jason released his second album, “Between The Lines,” and continued to dominate the UK charts with singles like “Hang On To Your Love,” “Another Night,” “Rhythm Of The Rain,” and “I’m Doin’ Fine.” In June of that year, Jason embarked on his “Doin’ Fine 90” tour, performing to thousands of enthusiastic fans in sold-out venues worldwide. Doin’ Fine 25 hopes to invoke some of the memories from that special moment in time.

From pop mania to the dazzle of London’s West End, Jason took on the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1991 production of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, solidifying his status as a musical theatre legend. Jason has starred in massive shows like The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla, The Sound of Music, Annie Get Your Gun, Jeff Wayne’s The War Of The Worlds, and Grease.

Jason Donovan has delighted audiences worldwide with his versatility as an actor, singer, and entertainer. With a career spanning over three decades, Jason has amassed a rich catalogue of hits, and “Doin’ Fine 25” is set to be a sensational culmination of his outstanding achievements to date. The tour promises to be a night of unforgettable entertainment and musical memories, featuring a dynamic selection of Jason’s most beloved songs from stage productions. He will also cover his pop music career, a stream of chart-topping hits – “Too Many Broken Hearts”, “Especially For You”, “Any Dream Will Do” and ‘Sealed With a Kiss” plus many more fan favourites.

“I am really excited about this tour,” said Jason. “My musical journey has been an incredible ride, and I can’t wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life and career. It’s going to be a fantastic show, and I look forward to sharing these unforgettable moments with the audience.”

FEBRUARY 2025

14th: Cardiff – New Theatre

15th: Cheltenham – Town Hall

16th: Birmingham – Symphony Hall

18th: Torquay – Princess Theatre

20th: Truro – Hall For Cornwall

21st: Poole – The Lighthouse

22nd: Portsmouth – Guildhall

25th: Aylesbury – Waterside

28th: Guildford – G Live

MARCH 2025

1st: Southend – Cliffs Pavilion

3rd: London – Palladium

4th: Worthing – Assembly Hall

5th: Basingstoke – Anvil

7th: Bradford – St George’s Hall

8th: York – Barbican

9th: Salford – The Lowry

10th: Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall

12th: Norwich – Theatre Royal

13th: Wrexham – William Aston Hall

15th: Gateshead – The Glasshouse ICM

17th: Edinburgh – Usher Hall

18th: Darlington – Hippodrome

20th: Buxton – Opera House

21st: Hull – City Hall

22nd: Liverpool – Philharmonic

24th: Bury St Edmunds – The Apex

25th: Bury St Edmunds – The Apex

26th: King’s Lynn – Corn Exchange

28th: Canterbury – Marlowe Theatre

29th: Reading – Hexagon

30th: Northampton – Derngate

APRIL 2025