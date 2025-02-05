Applications open for Cork Business of the Year Awards

5 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Save the date: The Cork Business Association awards will be presented at the CBA President’s Dinner on 29th March 2025 at Cork’s Vienna Woods, MC’d by Matt Cooper.

The Cork Business Association (CBA) has officially launched its prestigious Cork Business of the Year Awards.

Now in its 68th year, the CBA awards are a cornerstone of the Cork City business community, celebrating the exceptional contributions of businesses that define the city’s commercial, cultural, and community spirit. These awards shine a spotlight on innovation, customer service, employee commitment, community engagement, sustainability, and growth while honouring the owner/managers and teams who make Cork City a dynamic and vibrant hub for business.

Applications are free and can be submitted online at corkbusiness.ie until 14th February 2025. All businesses in Cork City are encouraged to participate and showcase their achievements across 11 award categories:

Best Cork Hotel

Best VFI Pub

Sustainable Business Innovation

Best New Business

Best Cork Family Business

Best Cork Restaurant

Best Cork Café

Best Cork Retail Business

Best in Culture, Arts or Tourism

Best Festival or Event

Best for Professional Services

The awards are independently judged by a panel of Cork City business and civic leaders, including the Lord Mayor, Deirdre Cole, Fáilte Ireland, Dr Niall O’Keefe, Local Enterprise Office Cork City, Evelyn O’Sullivan from Visit Cork, the sponsors, Alan Healy from the Irish Examiner, and the CBA President.

Three businesses will be shortlisted in each category. The overall winners will be announced at the much-anticipated CBA President’s Dinner & Awards, which takes place on Saturday, March 29th, 2025, at Cork’s Vienna Woods.

On the evening two further awards will be presented, selected by the judges – a Champion of Cork and Overall Cork Business of the Year.

Conor Butler, Managing Director of McKechnie Cleaning Services, 2024’s overall winner said, “We were honoured to win the Overall Large Company of the Year Award. Many companies and people have got to know who McKechnie are since winning this award. It has really helped to strengthen our name, brand and reputation in Cork City.”

The CBA President’s Dinner and Awards is an evening celebration, fun, exceptional food, and networking. It features a collaboration of Cork’s finest hotel chefs, who come together to craft an exquisite, locally sourced menu that showcases the best of Cork’s culinary talent. This is dining at its finest—a true highlight of the Cork social calendar. You will also enjoy complimentary beverages from local suppliers and live entertainment.

Guests will also hear from the newly elected President on his thoughts for the year ahead, and there will be a keynote speech from European Commissioner Michael McGrath. The event will be MC’d by Matt Cooper.

The celebration also includes a charity raffle offering fantastic prizes, with proceeds supporting a local Cork charity. The night concludes with dancing into the early hours.

Tickets are always in high demand and are now live at corkbusiness.ie/events.

President of Cork Business Association Aaron Mansworth said, “With a legacy spanning over six decades, the Cork Business of the Year Awards don’t just celebrate excellence—they sustain it. “This event is about recognising the businesses that make Cork City special and ensuring the CBA can continue its vital work to support and promote our incredible city year-round.”

“As a voluntary, not-for-profit organisation, the Cork Business Association works tirelessly to advocate for local businesses and create a stronger voice on local and national issues. By attending or entering the awards, you’re not just celebrating success—you’re investing in the future of Cork City.”

For more information, to enter the awards, or to book tickets to the President’s Dinner, visit corkbusiness.ie.