Lengthy driving test wait times at Cork centres need to be reduced

8 February 2025

By Mary Bermimgham

mary@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has called for measures to be implemented to reduce lengthy driving test waiting times.

The Cork North West TD said the average wait times at Cork test centres are too long.

“It is unacceptable that learner drivers waiting to take their retake their driving tests are waiting in some instances up to 19 weeks to resit their time. A young driver in our constituency was recently told the current wait time for a re-test was 19 weeks. That’s far too long. We need to ensure that the wait times are dramatically reduced,” Deputy Moynihan said.

Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, in response, told Deputy Moynihan that the Department last year had sanctioned an additional 70 permanent positions for driver testers and that the Road Safety Authority (RSA), which has responsibility for the National Driver Testing Service, has been requested to reduce waiting times to a maximum of 10 weeks.

“As a condition of sanction, my officials have requested that a plan is put in place to restore waiting times to 10 weeks as soon as possible,” Minister O’Brien said. “I understand that recruitment is well underway and additional capacity will enter the service in the coming months, helping to progressively reduce waiting times.”

Deputy Moynihan welcomed the Minister’s plans to restore wait times to 10 weeks and urged him to press the RSA to complete the recruitment process as soon as possible.