City Council CEO outlines Vision for Cork City’s Future at CBA Event

12 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City News

Valerie O’Sullivan, the newly appointed Chief Executive of Cork City Council, was the keynote speaker at a Cork Business Association (CBA) event held at Clayton Hotel Cork City this morning.

O’Sullivan addressed business leaders and key stakeholders in the city, outlining her vision and priorities for the coming year. She was joined by her senior management team.

Opening her address, O’Sullivan emphasised the importance of continued open dialogue and collaboration between Cork City Council, Cork Business Association, and the business community in their collective effort to make Cork a thriving and dynamic city. “We are far better together. Together, we need to ensure that Cork City is a location of choice for people – to give people compelling reasons to work here, invest here, live here, study here and spend time here.”

Recognising the need for increased efficiency and impact, O’Sullivan stated that three guiding principles will now shape the Council’s approach in the years ahead: Keep it Simple, Decide, Deliver. “We need to make things happen quicker for Cork City,” she said. In Valerie’s first week, she restructured the organisation to put a strong focus on the City Centre, on the Planning and Project Delivery Process, Service Delivery and Housing Supply.

Key initiatives in her plan for the coming year, already in progress, include:

A renewed focus on the city center, with a commitment to improving public spaces.

A new cultural quarter in the city, a strong vibrant programme of activity around Christmas, and continued support of festivals

Piloting new approaches to the ‘Living Over the Shop’ challenge.

The launch of the Cork Futures Group, a task force dedicated to setting clear, actionable goals for the city’s future similar to the Dublin Task Force.

The Council will partner with CBA and An Garda Síochána on the introduction of a Community Warden service, ensuring a stronger city presence and enhanced safety measures.

An accelerated approach to tackling dereliction , which is an issue for every city and town in the country. Valerie cited progress in key areas such as Moore’s Hotel, Blackpool, and Lower Glanmire Road.

O’Sullivan also reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to major infrastructural projects essential for Cork’s future, including:

Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme, Light Rail Transit, and the Northern Distributor Road to improve connectivity and resilience.

Cork Docklands development, which is set to be one of Europe’s largest regeneration projects, with 639 residential units under construction and 1,000 more in the pipeline.

Accelerating affordable housing delivery, with Cork leading nationally, having distributed its 200th set of keys just before Christmas.

A steadfast commitment to delivering the long-awaited Events Centre for Cork, with significant progress made in the past few weeks alongside government partners.

The Chief Executive also stressed the need for increased national funding. “If we are the second city, if policy states we are second, then implementing policy means giving us the second biggest share of national funding and removing the barriers to pace.”

“We will improve what we have while we work for more. And what we have is a city centre with great history, heritage and character. We also have an outstanding business and arts community, a strong retail offering and great retailers – both independent and multinational. We need to develop and support these assets in what is a challenging time for business in general, and in particular for hospitality and retail. One of our core tasks is to make the city centre more attractive.”

During her speech, O’Sullivan highlighted key developments in Cork City over the past number of years that are already making impact, including:

The transformation of MacCurtain Street into a vibrant dining and social hub.

The ongoing Grand Parade Quarter and Bishop Lucey Park redevelopment, set to rejuvenate the city center.

The Morrison’s Island Public Realm and Flood Defence Scheme, which is reshaping the area into a more inviting, flood-resilient space.

The remarkable success of The Marina Promenade, which has become one of the most beloved public amenities in Cork.

Progress in Cork Docklands, where over 6,000 people are already employed and new residential projects are underway.

Valerie O’Sullivan and President of Cork Business Association Aaron Mansworth both urged businesses and stakeholders to embrace the opportunities ahead together, with O’Sullivan stating “The time is now and it’s us, and we are up for it.”

Commenting after the event, Aaron Mansworth said, “Today’s event was a clear signal of the ambition and drive shaping Cork City’s future. Valerie’s vision aligns with our shared goal of making Cork a more vibrant, business-friendly city where people want to shop, live, work, visit and play. Strong collaboration between local government and the business community is key to delivering meaningful progress, and we will continue to work with Valerie and her management team as a critical friend to ensure Cork City thrives.

The CBA also reminded businesses that applications for the CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards close this coming Monday, 17th March. The awards are free to enter and open to all businesses in Cork City. The Awards will be presented at the CBA President’s Dinner at Cork’s Vienna Woods on March 29th. For more on this and other CBA events and initiatives see www.corkbusiness.ie.