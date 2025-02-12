Century-old cast iron mains replaced

12 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Out with the old, in with the new: water mains project on Cork City South Quays now complete. Uisce Éireann has successfully completed works on a major water main replacement project on Cork City’s South Quays, which saw over 4.2km of old cast iron mains that dated back to the 1930’s replaced with modern pipes.

The completed project will provide a more reliable water supply, reduce high levels of leakage, and support growth and development. The replacement works are also an important part of addressing the discolouration issues that some customers in the city have been experiencing.

Commenting on the benefits of the project, Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager Brian McCarthy said: “I would like to thank the local community for their support and patience during the delivery of this essential project for Cork City. Replacing old watermains in a busy city like Cork is not an easy task.

“The works form part of a significant investment by Uisce Éireann to improve city’s water supply and quality, in addition to the operational performance of the network. The improvements to the water network are critical to providing a more secure and reliable water supply, now and for generations to come.”

