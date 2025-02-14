Green Party in Cork Welcomes Major Walking and Cycling Upgrades in Glanmire

14 February 2025

By Mary Bermingham

The Green Party in Cork have welcomed the progress of a new swathe of works for walking and cycling infrastructure in Glanmire.

The works will progress a new greenway linking Riverstown and Glanmire villages through John O’Callaghan Park, creating a new link road through Dooley’s Lane, as well as junction upgrades in Glyntown, Hazelwood and at Riverstown Cross. The final section of the active travel route connecting Glanmire village to Glounthaune will also be completed.

The works are expected to be completed by Summer 2026.

Welcoming the news, Green Party councillor for Cork City North East, Oliver Moran, said:

“Over the past few years, there have been works all across Glanmire to improve road safety and make active travel easier. The next 18 months will see a further swathe of works progressed.

“The greenway linking Riverstown and Glanmire village through John O’Callaghan Park will get underway. That will effectively extend the amenity space of the park and tie Riverstown and Glanmire villages together. Taken together with other projects, the outcome will be that it will be possible to walk or cycle safely and continuously from Brooklodge, through Riverstown and Glanmire village, to Little Island or the city centre.

“Other changes include improvements to junctions and road safety. However, among the most dramatic changes will be totally re-doing Dooley’s Lane to a link road, with a shared pedestrian/cycle path between Riverstown and Hazelwood. That will take heavier traffic away from Riverstown Bridge, which is a protected structure.

“A side project will improve the mainly pedestrian section of Dooley’s Lane to Old Avenue. That’s currently a wooded walkway, although technically in private ownership. The works will involve replacing mature trees along one section. However, trees will be removed from behind Orchard Manor too, which wasn’t previously planned for. There will be mixed views on that. It has been a site of some anti-social behaviour and extensive littering. I’m engaging with officials about how we can best replace those trees and where.”