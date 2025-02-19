15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
19th February, 2025

Images from the Unveiling of Droid Academy at MTU

19 February 2025
By Tom Collins
Here are a selection of images from Munster Technological University’s Faculty of Creative and Performing Arts and Media presentation of Droid Academy, which took place recently. This groundbreaking animated short film was created by Will Sliney, with an original score composed by Mathias Levy Valensi and performed by the Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra.

This exciting collaboration between MTU Crawford College of Art and Design and MTU Cork School of Music celebrates the fusion of animation, music, and storytelling, showcasing the exceptional talent among the graduates and students of Munster Technological University.

Photography Highlights:

Will Sliney (Artist & Creator)
Mathias Levy Valensi (Composer)
MTU President, Prof. Maggie Cusack
Cork City Mayor, Cllr. Dan Boyle
Rose McGrath, Head of MTU Crawford College of Art and Design
Eimear O’Mahony, RTE Jr.

Rose McGrath (Head of MTU Crawford College of Art and Design) and Eimear O’Mahony (RTEJnr) at the unveiling of Droid Academy at Munster Technological University’s Cork School of Music on 13 February 2025.
Munster Technological University’s Faculty of Creative and Performing Arts and Media proudly presented Droid Academy, a groundbreaking animated short film created by Will Sliney, with an original score composed by Mathias Levy Valensi and performed by the Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra.
This exciting collaboration between MTU Crawford College of Art and Design and MTU Cork School of Music celebrates the fusion of animation, music, and storytelling, showcasing the exceptional talent of MTU’s graduates and students.
Photo: Karol Kachmarsky

Will Sliney, creator of Droid Academy, speaking at the unveiling of the groundbreaking animated short film at Munster Technological University’s Cork School of Music on 13 February 2025. In the background, composer Mathias Levy Valensi and the Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra performed the original score, as part of this unique collaboration between MTU Crawford College of Art and Design, MTU Cork School of Music, and MTU’s Faculty of Creative, Performing Arts & Media.
Photo: Karol Kachmarsky

Mathias Levy Valensi (Composer) with the Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra during the performance of the original score for Droid Academy at Munster Technological University’s Cork School of Music on 13 February 2025. This groundbreaking animated short film, created by Will Sliney, with an original score composed by Mathias Levy Valensi and performed by the Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra, is the result of a unique collaboration between MTU Crawford College of Art and Design and MTU Cork School of Music. The project celebrates the fusion of animation, music, and storytelling, showcasing the exceptional talent within the graduates and students of Munster Technological University.
Photo: Karol Kachmarsky

Photo: Karol Kachmarsky

