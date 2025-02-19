Images from the Unveiling of Droid Academy at MTU

19 February 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Here are a selection of images from Munster Technological University’s Faculty of Creative and Performing Arts and Media presentation of Droid Academy, which took place recently. This groundbreaking animated short film was created by Will Sliney, with an original score composed by Mathias Levy Valensi and performed by the Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra.

This exciting collaboration between MTU Crawford College of Art and Design and MTU Cork School of Music celebrates the fusion of animation, music, and storytelling, showcasing the exceptional talent among the graduates and students of Munster Technological University.

Photography Highlights:

Will Sliney (Artist & Creator)

Mathias Levy Valensi (Composer)

MTU President, Prof. Maggie Cusack

Cork City Mayor, Cllr. Dan Boyle

Rose McGrath, Head of MTU Crawford College of Art and Design

Eimear O’Mahony, RTE Jr.