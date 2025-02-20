HSE struggling to meet its obligations as Assessment of Need waiting lists grow – Pádraig Rice TD

20 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

Health Politics

Growing Assessment of Need waiting lists mean that the HSE is struggling to meet its legislative obligations under the Disability Act, according to Cork South Central Social Democrats TD Pádraig

Rice.

Deputy Rice, who represents Cork South-Central and is the party’s health spokesperson,

said: “Figures provided to the Social Democrats by the HSE lay bare the full extent of the crisis in disability services in Ireland.

“Nationally, there were 14,221 applications for an Assessment of Need overdue for

completion by the end of last year. Of these, 11,693 had been waiting more than three

months for an appointment.

“In CHO4, which includes Cork and Kerry, there were 1,163 overdue applications, of which

746 had been waiting over three months.

“Under the Disability Act 2005, an Assessment of Need must be completed within six

months. However, the HSE is struggling to meet its legislative obligations, with just 10.4 per cent of assessments completed in 2024 within the timeframes set out in the Act and

accompanying regulations.

“As children languish on unacceptably long waiting lists, they are being denied access to

early intervention treatments, as well as any educational or financial supports they may be

entitled to. The Minister for Health and HSE must urgently get to grips with this crisis.”