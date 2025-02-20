€95 million in roads funding will help make Corks roads safer – says Colm Burke TD

20 February 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Regional and local roads across Cork will benefit from funding of €95 million for maintenance and repair work, said a Fine Gael Deputy.

Deputy Colm Burke welcomed the announcement that will see funding used for the ongoing renewal of the regional and local road network.

“I am delighted to see that funding will be allocated for essential road repair works across Cork. This funding will be key to enhancing connectivity, supporting businesses, and making it easier and safer for families to get to and from school, and to work in our communities.

“We want to see continued safety for all road users and key to that is the protection and regeneration of our existing regional and local road network.

“This funding will allow us to repair, strengthen and maintain our roads across the country, ensuring they are fit for purpose. These measures will improve the overall safety of our road network, benefiting all road users in Cork.

“I am also delighted to see that we are designating €16.5 million for 315 projects focused on climate change adaptation to ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of our roads, and more than €20 million is being allocated under the Specific Grant category for smaller-scale road improvements.

“This essential investment will have a huge impact for towns, villages, and communities all over Cork”, concluded Deputy Burke.

Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Transport Jerry Buttimer said: “As Minister with responsibility for Rural Transport, I know just how important it is that we continue to invest in our rural road network.

“This funding totalling €713 million will support and enhance towns, villages and communities the length and breadth of the State.

“It’s an investment that will boost connectivity, support businesses, and make daily commutes to school, work, and other activities easier and safer for families.”

Click here to see: Table showing allocations per county