Cork Native Joanne Buckley Brings Egypt to Irish Travellers

27 February 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Banteer Native Joanne Buckley Brings Egypt to Irish Travellers

Joanne Buckley is inspiring Irish travellers to explore the wonders of Egypt through her bespoke travel business, Travelmaker Jo.

Joanne grew up on a dairy farm in Banteer, the youngest of three siblings. Up until 2016, she farmed full-time, managing 140 cows. However, that year, she made a life-changing decision to lease out the farm and embark on a solo journey around the world. Over the past eight years, Joanne has travelled to more than 80 countries, from exploring Antarctica to completing her yoga teacher training in India and hiking to Everest Base Camp. Known for her authentic approach, she embraces local cultures and experiences, often relying on public transport and staying among locals.

In 2020, Joanne was in Japan when the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted her travels, prompting her return to Ireland. Once international travel resumed, she reignited her passion, venturing to the Middle East, including Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt. It was Egypt that truly captured her heart.

“Egypt is magical—the people, the culture, the food, and the history,” Joanne says. “I’d always dreamed of cruising the Nile and seeing the pyramids. Now, I get to do it regularly.” Basing herself in Egypt when not in Ireland, Joanne turned her passion into a business in 2023. Following the success of her first group trip in May, where she guided Irish travellers through Egypt’s historic treasures, Joanne became the go-to expert for all things Egypt. She began crafting personalised itineraries, blending her deep local knowledge with an understanding of what Irish travellers want.

Her itineraries cater to diverse interests, from diving in the Res Sea to exploring ancient wonders like the Great Pyramids and cruising the Nile. Joanne prides herself on creating experiences tailored to individual needs for solo adventurers, families or couples.

Joanne also dispels common misconceptions about Egypt. “Many people think Egypt isn’t safe, but my experience is quite the opposite—I have often wandered the streets of Cairo at night and I always feel safe. This is not something I would do in most countries I have visited” she says. “With direct flights from Dublin, it’s only five hours away, and the one-hour time difference means no jet lag.”

As she looks ahead to her next group trip in October 2025, Joanne invites travellers of all ages to join her for an unforgettable journey through Egypt’s rich history and vibrant culture. Solo travellers are especially welcome; families or couples can explore tailored options through her website.

Joanne’s mission is simple: to make Egypt accessible, enjoyable, and memorable for Irish travellers. For more information on upcoming trips or to plan your personalised Egyptian adventure, visit Joanne’s website at www.travelmakerjo.ie