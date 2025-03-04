Construction Industry Federation is celebrating 90 years of its Cork branch

4 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The Construction Industry Federation is celebrating 90 years of the Cork branch this year. The milestone was marked at the CIF Cork Branch AGM, held in Little Island, as a new Chair was appointed. Cian O’Mahony, Contracts Director at Cumnor Construction took on on the role of Chair for 2025, ahead of the CIF Cork Annual Dinner of Friday 28 February. The President of the Construction Industry Federation, Stephen McCarthy of Cork-based Astra Construction and the CIF Director General, Hubert Fitzpatrick, were on hand to congratulate Cian O’Mahony on his appointment.