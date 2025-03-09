EirGrid reports significant progress achieved on major electricity project in Cork

9 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The Celtic Interconnector Project will allow the exchange of electricity between Ireland and France

EirGrid, operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid has reported significant progress achieved on the Celtic Interconnector project, fifteen months into construction of the subsea link.

Construction continues at pace with close to 100 percent of the high voltage alternating current cable (HVAC) installation now complete. Road reinstatement is continuing across the route in collaboration with Cork County Council. Trenching and ducting works are also advancing well along the high voltage direct current cable (HVDC) route, with an estimated 75 percent now complete.

Meanwhile, works at the landfall point at Claycastle Beach, Youghal will pave the way for the commencement of offshore marine cable installation later this year.

Once complete, the interconnector will allow the exchange of 700MW of electricity between the two countries, equal to powering 450,000 homes.

Speaking about the latest key milestones, Michael Mahon, EirGrid Chief Infrastructure Officer, credited the successful advancement of the project to strong collaboration.

“This critical energy project remains on course and that is thanks to the collaboration between teams in both Ireland, and with our colleagues, Réseau de Transport d’Électricité, in France. This progress is a reflection of their dedication and expertise.

We are also grateful for the continued support of local communities in east Cork, whose input and cooperation have been invaluable in helping us achieve these milestones. And in acknowledgement of that, EirGrid’s community benefit fund has been established, with the second phase now open for applications,” added Mahon.

Once delivered, the Celtic Interconnector project is set to enhance energy security, facilitate renewable energy integration and will be Ireland’s only direct energy connection to an EU member state.

The February newsletter, with updates on project progress and how communities can apply for the €2.4million Celtic Interconnector Community Benefit Fund is available now on www.eirgrid.ie/celticinterconnector