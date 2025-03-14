Travelling aboard? You can store your ‘European Health Insurance Cards’ on the new HSE App

14 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Patients in Cork now can access all their health information in new HSE app – says Colm Burke TD

The recent launch of the new HSE Health App gives Irish patients easy digital access to their health information and helps them navigate the health service more easily, a Cork North Central TD has said.

The app, launched by Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, is now available for download on Google Play and the App Store.

Deputy Colm Burke described the launch as “a game-changer in how people in Cork will engage with their health information, offering a seamless and secure way to access key health services and personal records at their fingertips.”

Key Features of the HSE Health App include:

· Digital versions of Medical, GP, Drug Payment Scheme, and European Health Insurance Cards

· Vaccination records – COVID-19 & Flu

· Details of reimbursed medications and a safe place to store personal medication lists

· Information on HSE services, including Emergency Departments and Injury Units

· Health & Wellbeing resources, including easy access to the HSE’s health guides

· Maternity service appointment access for expectant mothers

Speaking on the launch of the app, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill emphasised: “This app is just the beginning. We are committed to expanding its capabilities to give people better access, control, and convenience in managing their health. By embracing technology, we are making healthcare more accessible for everyone.”

Deputy Burke added: “The HSE Health App will continue improving, with ongoing updates in 2025. These will include access to public hospital and screening appointments for public patients, as well as new self-care tools for quitting smoking and managing chronic conditions.”

The HSE Health App is free to download from the HSE website, Google Play, and the App Store by searching “HSE Health”. It is available in both Irish and English, with step-by-step guidance provided for easy setup.