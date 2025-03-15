Michael O’Donovan Appointed as New VFI President

15 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael O’Donovan as its new President. A third-generation publican from Cork, Michael brings extensive experience in the hospitality sector and a deep understanding of the challenges facing publicans across Ireland.

Michael is the owner of The Castle Inn on South Main Street in Cork, a family-run pub that has been in operation for over a century. His long-standing involvement with the VFI includes serving as Chair of both the Cork City and Cork County branches, as well as representing Cork on the National Executive Council.

As VFI President, Michael is committed to advocating for publicans at a national level, with a particular focus on tackling rising business costs, regulatory challenges and ensuring a sustainable future for Irish pubs.

“The Irish pub is at the heart of communities across the country, but publicans are facing enormous cost pressures,” says Michael. “As VFI President, I will work to ensure our members’ voices are heard and that the government recognises the need to support our industry.”

Michael succeeds John Clendennen and will serve a two-year term.