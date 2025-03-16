16 March 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Minister for Education and Youth Helen McEntee recently announced details of a new multi-annual Climate Action Summer Works Scheme for schools, which will open for applications in early May.

Previously named the Summer Works Scheme, it now has a strong climate dimension and enables schools to undertake small and medium scale maintenance and improvement works such as insulation, LED lighting, the provision of EV chargers and bike racks, as well as the traditional maintenance work associated with this scheme.

The Scheme also provides an important opportunity for post-primary schools to undertake refurbishment and improvement works to their science laboratories.

Another change to the Scheme is that funding approvals in any given year will involve a spread of categories rather than the traditional approach of a single category at a time, helping schools to obtain value for money.

The Scheme will facilitate multi-annual funding for schools, which is in line with the Programme for Government commitment to ensure that the Scheme operates every year to ensure good maintenance of school buildings.

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea welcomed the announcement made by his colleague Minister Helen McEntee “This is a great opportunity for schools to have works completed to make their school more energy efficient and reduce the running costs. Applications can be made in May 2025 and run through to June 30, 2025. They will be 10 different categories to choose from. Schools will be informed later in 2025 and works will be carried out in Summer 2026”.

The Scheme operates on a devolved basis with professional support provided to school authorities in the form of an Architect or Engineer to manage and support the delivery of their project.

Minister McEntee said “I am very pleased to announce the opening of the application process for a new Climate Action Summer Works Scheme. Schools need to be able to maintain their buildings and they need certainty they will have funding to do so. They will also receive specialist support for their projects from their Architects and Engineers”.