What sort of person undertakes a Marathon?

16 March 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

For every runner who lines up at the start of a marathon, there’s a story. A reason they lace up, a motivation that pushes them through the long miles, and a finish line they’re chasing—whether it’s a personal best, a sense of accomplishment, a charity they want to raise funds for or simply the joy of running.

The Cork City Marathon has always been about more than just the race itself. It’s about community, determination, and the power of personal achievement. This year, the Marathon Leaders Programme, in partnership with The Runners Diary Podcast, is shining a spotlight on four inspiring individuals who are sharing their training journey in the lead-up to June 1st, 2025. Each leader brings a unique perspective to the challenge, proving that marathon running is for everyone, regardless of experience, background, or life’s commitments.

Meet the Cork City Marathon Leaders: Here is an overview:

Padraig O’Caoimh – Middle of the Pack, But Going the Distance

For 57-year-old Padraig O’Caoimh, running wasn’t always part of the plan. He runs a small holding with his wife Evanne, in Waterfall, Co.Cork, where they raise lambs, pigs, and chickens alongside their three children. Life is busy—not just with the farm but their business, Unbound, a gift shop on in Bridge Street in Cork City.. Yet somehow, he has carved out a place for running in his life, a decision that has reshaped his outlook on fitness and endurance.

“I turned 50 and knew I needed to take my health more seriously. I started with cycling, but it was too dangerous, too time-consuming, and too expensive. Running was simpler. I worried about my knees at first, but when my wife took it up, we learned how to do it properly—and we were hooked.”

Padraig is a familiar face at parkruns, and his race list is growing. From the Kinsale 10 Mile to the Rebel Run, he’s gradually increased his distance. Last year, he completed his first half marathon at the Cork City Marathon. This year, he’s aiming for his first full.

“Time and miles—that’s the challenge. But crossing that finish line will be my greatest sporting achievement.”

Joining the Marathon Leaders Programme was about more than his own race. “I want to inspire other middle-aged, middle-of-the-pack runners. All things are possible.”

With training underway, Padraig is sharing his journey on Instagram (@liskillealife) and TikTok (@middle.of.the.pack), hoping to motivate others who might doubt that they, too, can take on 26.2 miles.

Aisling Ryan: With Strength in her Stride

For Aisling Ryan, running is more than just a sport—it’s a lifeline. Originally from Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary, the 28-year-old has been living in Zug, Switzerland, since 2022, where she works as a marketing manager in Zurich. While she has embraced the Swiss mountains as a training ground, this summer marks a special milestone: her first Cork City Half Marathon.

This will be Aisling’s first time racing a distance longer than 10K on Irish soil, and she is determined to make it count. Having completed her first half marathon in Switzerland two years ago, she immediately fell in love with the energy and sense of accomplishment that came with crossing the finish line. But despite the stunning Alpine backdrops, something was always missing—the presence of family on the sidelines. Over the years, she had followed races back home with a sense of longing, always wishing she could take part. This year, making it to the Cork City Half Marathon became a mission.

Aisling’s journey to running has not been a straightforward one. Growing up immersed in sport, Aisling played camogie for her local club, but everything changed when she faced a long and painful battle with an eating disorder. At one point, she was told she might never play sports again. During COVID, running became a lifeline—not for competition, but for stability in an uncertain time. What started as a way to manage stress and anxiety soon turned into something more. Running provided structure, an outlet, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Pushing herself further, her natural competitive streak reignited. After moving to Switzerland, she signed up for her first half marathon in 2023, finishing an impressive sixth overall. That race proved to be a turning point. With continued training, Aisling soon found herself standing on podiums—third place in the Zurich Half Marathon and second in the Swiss City Marathon in Lucerne.

Despite growing success, Aisling has often felt like an outsider in the world of competitive running. Many assume she has been coached and supported throughout her journey, but in reality, she has navigated it alone, often questioning whether she belonged among elite athletes who were backed by teams of professionals. However, the experience has reinforced a core belief—that success in running doesn’t come from having the best gear or the perfect training plan, but from resilience, determination, and the commitment to showing up every day.

This belief is what drew her to the Cork City Marathon Leader Initiative. For years, she kept her struggles with mental illness private, first out of denial, then out of shame. Over time, she came to understand that an eating disorder is not a choice or a personal weakness—it is an illness, a destructive coping mechanism that is often deeply misunderstood. With the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, many never get the chance to recover. Aisling considers herself incredibly fortunate that she did, and now wants to use her experience to help others. By sharing her story, she hopes to challenge misconceptions, raise awareness, and, most importantly, offer hope to those who feel they are fighting their battles alone.

Since joining the Leader Initiative, she has found something never experienced before—a community. Meeting the other leaders, hearing their stories, and receiving the support of a dedicated team has been a game-changer. “So far, this experience has been incredible,” she says. “I’m beyond excited for the months ahead and to see how we all progress together.”

Marathon training is as much a mental test as a physical one, and Aisling is no stranger to self-doubt. Some days, uncertainty creeps in, and questions arise about whether improvement is possible. But each time, looking back at the journey so far serves as a reminder of how far she has come. She is healthy. She is strong. And she is grateful for every mile.

For Aisling, the most rewarding part of running is the people—the support from spectators, encouragement from fellow runners, and the shared experience of pushing past limits. It is this sense of community that keeps her going, even when the road ahead feels daunting.

As race day approaches, excitement builds. Reflecting on the challenge ahead, Aisling sums it up simply: “Let’s make every run count.”

Running Back to Herself: Angeline Murphy’s Marathon Journey

For Angeline Murphy, running isn’t just about crossing finish lines—it’s about reclaiming a part of herself. Best known for her appearance on BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee and her regular segments on The Today Show with Maura and Daithí, the Co. Down native is juggling marathon training alongside a busy life as a brand manager, sustainability advocate, and mother of three.

Originally from Atticall but now living in Magheralin with her husband Feargal and children Luke (8), Eoin (5), and Sofiadh (3), Angeline has set herself an ambitious challenge: to complete 10 marathons before her 40th birthday this October. The Cork City Marathon will be her ninth, and the choice of location was no accident.

“I googled marathons in Ireland because I wanted my final few to be special,” she explains. “We’ve been to Cork as a family before and loved the atmosphere and scenery. It seemed like the perfect excuse to head back down the road and run through such a great city.”

While Cork may be a new race for Angeline, marathons themselves are familiar territory. Her running journey began in dramatic fashion in 2009, when she was selected for an Irish and Northern Ireland Powerade TV campaign. With no professional running experience, she trained for six months and completed the Swiss Alpine Marathon—the highest altitude marathon in Europe. It was a baptism of fire that ignited a passion for endurance running.

Since then, she has completed the London, Belfast (twice), Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Mourne Way, and Berlin marathons, alongside countless half marathons and 10K races. But life, as it often does, shifted her focus.

“After having three kids and getting through that busy baby period, I wanted to get back into it,” she says. “Running is incredible for mental health—it gives you time to think and reflect. I also wanted to regain a bit of myself because running was such a big part of my life before the kids. Ten years had passed since my last marathon, and it just felt like the right time.”

Training for a marathon while balancing work, family, and personal passions is no small feat. Angeline admits that fitting the miles into an already packed schedule has been the biggest challenge.

“I often find myself running early in the morning or squeezing in miles late at night,” she says. “Some weekends I’m working and can’t get the long run done, so I have to reshuffle and fit it in on a Monday. It’s about adjusting the timetable rather than skipping. Consistency is key—you just can’t give up.”

That determination led her to the Cork City Marathon Leader Initiative, a program designed to support runners while sharing their stories. When Angeline spotted the advert on social media, she saw it as an opportunity to connect with others navigating similar life stages.

“I thought it would be great to share my journey and show people that it’s possible to chase personal goals, even with everything else going on in life,” she explains. “Being coached by professionals has been invaluable—it’s already made such a difference.”

True to form, Angeline’s creative side is never far from the surface. Known for her passion for sewing, sustainable fashion, and hands-on workshops, she hints that her marathon journey might just feature some handmade creations along the way.

As the Cork City Marathon draws closer, she remains focused on the bigger picture. It’s not just about race day—it’s about resilience, balance, and small victories along the way.

“Running has given me so much back,” Angeline reflects. “It’s time for me, time to think, and time to remember that, no matter how busy life gets, it’s always worth chasing the things that make you feel like yourself.”

Padraig, a middle aged and middle of the pack runner, Angeline and Feargal Murphy, a married couple balancing training with family life, and Aisling Ryan, who has found running a powerful tool for mental health, embarking on her first half marathon are our 4 very different but all focused and hoping to inspire others with their running journeys.

Together, they represent the resilience, commitment, and sheer determination that define marathon training. Over the coming months, their training updates, highs and lows, and personal insights will be shared through social media and The Runners Diary Podcast. Whether you’re a seasoned marathoner or a first-time runner considering your next challenge, their stories will no doubt inspire you to take that next step.

Follow their progress at @the_runnersdiary_podcast and @corkcitymarathon as they prepare for race day.