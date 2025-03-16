NEWS: Carrigaline SuperValu Carrigaline

16 March 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline, Co. Cork wins National Award for Best Community and Sustainability Initiatives for 2025

Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline, Co. Cork, has been recognised as the top SuperValu store in the country for sustainability, winning the Best Community and Sustainability Category Award for 2025. The retailer surpassed intense competition from other finalists to secure the award at this year’s SuperValu National Conference, which was held at the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

This award recognises Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline for its unwavering commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact. The store has implemented a 311kWp solar photovoltaic (PV) system, featuring over 728 solar panels across the building and car park canopy. This system generates 287,706 kWh of electricity annually, enough to power 69 homes, making a significant contribution to its sustainability goals.

In its first year, Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline has also seen a huge uptake in the Deposit Return Scheme, collecting an impressive 1.25 million containers through the scheme. This achievement represents a 120% recycling rate for containers sold year-to-date, all while maintaining exceptional customer service and making a positive impact on the local community

SuperValu stores across the country were evaluated, undergoing thorough audits and assessments by Paul Ellison, independent judge and retail consultant. The judge commended the store for fostering strong customer relationships and deep local ties, with Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline actively engaging in community groups, championing sustainability through sponsorship and participation in local biodiversity initiatives, and reinvesting in solar and efficiency projects, demonstrating a genuine commitment to both the environment and the local community.

Collins SuperValu Carrigaline is deeply committed to supporting community-driven sustainability efforts, particularly through its collaboration with the local TidyTowns committee. Retailer David Collins is actively involved, ensuring the store’s initiatives align with the community’s sustainability goals.

Recently, Collins SuperValu Carrigaline was recognised for its comprehensive sustainability efforts by winning Ireland’s Best Sustainability Initiative at the 2024 National Grocery Retail Awards. This accolade highlights the store’s ongoing commitment to environmentally friendly practices, including sourcing local, implementing energy efficient lighting and refrigeration, and sustainable packaging,

Receiving the award, David Collins, Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline said “This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of our entire team, who consistently uphold the highest standards of excellence in their daily roles. At Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline we believe sustainability begins with local action. Our team is dedicated to being role models in this area, a commitment we have upheld for the past 165 years. From our investments in energy-efficient technology to our role in community-driven projects, we strive to set a standard in sustainable retailing.”

Speaking on Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline’s success, Luke Hanlon Managing Director, SuperValu congratulated the store for their award, commenting: “This year featured intense competition across all categories, highlighting the exceptional quality of stores within the SuperValu network. Collins’ SuperValu Carrigaline distinguished itself as this year’s inaugural winner of the Best Community and Sustainability Category Award, recognising its dedication to its community and the environment it operates in. This achievement reflects the high standards upheld in our industry, and I extend my best wishes for their continued success. I deeply appreciate the dedication and hard work of our retailers and their teams, whose efforts make a meaningful impact in communities nationwide every day.”

The team from Collin’s SuperValu Carrigaline received their award from SuperValu Managing Director, Luke Hanlon and SuperValu Sales Director Dan Curtin.