How to protect your eyes this summer

7 May 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

As the days get longer and you seize any opportunity to get out into the sun, it’s easy to overlook one key area of your health – your eyes. Most of us remember to apply sunscreen and drink enough water, but it’s also critical to take steps to protect our vision. Read on for some practical science-backed advice on how to maintain healthy eyes throughout the summer months.

Smart sun shielding

Exposing eyes to ultraviolet (UV) light can increase your risk of getting conditions like cataracts (clouding of the eye’s lens) and macular degeneration (due to retina damage). Although they don’t happen immediately, both lead to blurred vision and other eye-related issues in the long term.

When selecting sunglasses, opt for those that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays penetrate the skin and cause long-term damage, while UVB rays affect the surface but will increase your risk of cancer. Look for ones carrying the CE (Conformité Européenne) or UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) mark for quality assurance.

In addition to sunglasses, a wide-brimmed sun hat is an easy way to add another layer of protection since it reduces the amount of UV entering from above or the side.

Maintain eye moisture

The back-to-back impact of hot summer weather and constantly running air conditioning can contribute to dry, irritated eyes. Make sure to drink plenty of water during the day to stay hydrated. If necessary, use lubricating eye drops that mimic natural tears to keep your eyes moist and comfortable throughout the day. This is especially important if you wear contact lenses, as they can intensify dryness – eye drops will improve comfort and allow you to wear your lenses for longer.

Poolside eye safety

Swimming is refreshing and good for overall fitness, but rivers, lakes, and the sea all carry risks for your eye health. Natural microbes, like parasites or bacteria, can lead to infections like conjunctivitis. Never wear contact lenses in the water – remove them beforehand to avoid trapping harmful bacteria against the eye.

Even if you opt to swim in a pool, remove lenses and always wear goggles to protect against chlorine, which can strip away natural tear film and result in reddened eyes and stinging. Chlorine may also react with contaminants to form compounds that worsen irritation – this is the case even in saltwater pools that offer gentler water.

Eye-friendly sunscreen application

Using sunscreen is vital, but you need to apply it with care around the eyes. Choose products designed specifically for facial use and apply sparingly around the delicate eye area. If you do accidentally get sunscreen in your eyes, rinse them thoroughly with clean water to prevent irritation.

A little care goes a long way toward making sure your vision stays as vibrant as the season itself. Follow these mindful habits to soak up all the joys of summer – sunshine, adventure, and long days outdoors – while keeping your eyes comfortable and well protected.