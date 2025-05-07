EAST CORK TOURISM: Barryscourt Castle reopens to the public, with free admission for rest of 2025

7 May 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Barryscourt Castle, one of Ireland’s finest surviving medieval tower houses, has reopened its doors following a transformative conservation project led by the Office of Public Works (OPW). Officially unveiled last last month by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the conserved castle promises to become a cornerstone of Cork’s cultural tourism, blending centuries of history with a modern visitor experience.

A shuttle bus service from Carrigtwohill Railway Station will operate during certain periods throughout the 2025 season, allowing visitors from Cork City and beyond to reach Barryscourt Castle. Iarnród Éireann has provided a dedicated pick-up and drop-off area for added convenience. Please check the schedule on www.heritageireland.ie for availability.

The Castle – located just south of the main Cork the Midleton dual carriageway – was officially reopened by Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, alongside Minister of State for the Office of Public Works, Kevin Moran T.D.

Speaking at the launch, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

“As a proud Cork native, I am delighted to see Barryscourt Castle, a landmark of our county’s rich history, conserved to its former glory. This castle holds a special place in Cork’s heritage, and its reopening is a moment of pride for the region. The OPW’s investment ensures that future generations can experience and appreciate the fascinating story of Barryscourt. Beyond its historical significance, this project will also enhance tourism and cultural life in Cork, drawing visitors from across Ireland and beyond, and providing lasting benefits to the area”.

Speaking about the project, Minister for the Office of Public Works, Kevin Moran T.D. said:

“Barryscourt Castle is one of the finest examples of a late medieval Irish tower house, and the conservation work undertaken by the OPW ensures its legacy for future generations. The meticulous works, led by our expert teams, not only safeguards the castle’s fabric but also enhances the visitor experience, allowing people to explore this unique site in an engaging and immersive way.”

Welcoming the reopening, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne T.D said:

“Barryscourt Castle is a remarkable survivor from Ireland’s medieval past, and this important project brings new life to an important National Monument. Through conservation, research, and interpretation, we are ensuring that Barryscourt continues to tell the story of Ireland’s rich heritage for generations to come.”

Closed since 2016 due to structural concerns, Barryscourt Castle has undergone meticulous conservation to preserve its historic fabric while reimagining the visitor experience. The works include critical fabric repairs, modernisation of visitor facilities, and landscape restoration, ensuring the castle remains a centrepiece of Cork’s heritage tourism offering. The project ensures the 16th-century fortress will endure for future generations while attracting thousands of visitors annually.

A Major Conservation Effort

Barryscourt Castle is one of Ireland’s most significant medieval tower houses, with deep ties to the powerful Barry family, who dominated the region for centuries. Its well-preserved structure including a striking tower, defensive bawn, and historic gardens offers a rare glimpse into Ireland’s feudal past. The castle played a key role in regional conflicts and stands as a symbol of Norman and Gaelic Irish heritage.

One of the major tasks was repointing over 17km of stone façade by hand. This involved removing old, hard mortar and replacing it with a traditional lime mix, applied and brushed by hand to help the building breathe and release moisture. The process is highly sensitive to weather and had to be done slowly and precisely to ensure lasting results.

Inside the walls, hidden voids had formed over time. These were found by hand and filled with a liquid lime grout, which was poured in slowly to strengthen the wall and prevent future damp issues.

All of this skilled work was carried out by the OPW National Monuments District Works Team, craftspeople and masons trained in traditional methods, many through the OPW’s own apprenticeship programme. The project was led by the National Monuments District Architects, who specialise in the conservation of Ireland’s historic buildings.

Key works completed include:

Extensive re-grouting, repointing, and leadwork to address water ingress, reducing dampness levels by 90%.

Completion of a full Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) upgrade to address previous safety risks

A complete overhaul of heating and fire safety systems to modern standards.

Specialist input to protect and enhance bat roosting habitats within the castle.

The historic orchard and herb gardens are being rejuvenated as part of a wider landscape masterplan.

An Enhanced Visitor Experience

Visitors are able to explore the ground floor of the Castle and Tower House, with guided tours available for the upper floors. The beautifully restored orchard will also be accessible, providing an atmospheric setting for cultural and educational events.

To celebrate the reopening, admission will be free for the 2025 season. Throughout the season, a variety of heritage talks, guided walks, and special events will be held, starting with a weekend of performance and talks on the 14th and 15th June 2025, featuring renowned musicians and insightful explorations of Ireland’s cultural heritage.

Barryscourt Castle’s reopening represents a significant achievement in Ireland’s heritage conservation efforts, reaffirming the OPW’s commitment to preserving and promoting our National Monuments. Its proximity to Fota Wildlife Park, Cobh Heritage Centre, and Cork City makes it an ideal stop for tourists exploring the region.