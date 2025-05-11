County Cork Electoral Register needs enumerators to visit houses in-person and on-the-ground – says Cork TD

11 May 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Michael Collins TD calls for return of local electoral enumerators to clean up voter register – “Let’s get this right, for our communities and for democracy”

“We need boots on the ground to restore trust in our electoral process”

Michael Collins TD, leader of Independent Ireland, has called for the reintroduction of local electoral enumerators to clean up and maintain the electoral register, following recent concerns about its accuracy and the impact on voter turnout figures.

Collins, who worked as a local enumerator in West Cork before entering politics, said the role was once a vital part of community life:

“Not too long ago, people like postal workers, meter readers and others who knew their communities inside out were employed part-time to go door-to-door, ensuring the electoral register was accurate and up to date. I did this work myself. It was a simple but effective system that kept the register clean and gave people confidence that their vote counted.”

His comments come after the Electoral Commission’s recent report raised concerns about the accuracy of the register, noting that turnout figures may be distorted by outdated or incorrect entries with “hundreds of thousands” more names on the electoral register than should be, including dead people – but according to the electoral commission there is no way to find out the exact number.

“We can find out the correct number and the return local enumerators are the best way to do that. The official turnout at the last election was listed at 59%, but in reality, it could be 70% or higher. We simply don’t know because the register is riddled with inaccuracies,” Collins said.

Collins is calling for a national programme to reintroduce local enumerators on a part-time basis, similar to how the Census is conducted. He believes this would provide employment opportunities and restore integrity to the electoral process.

“This is about fairness and democracy. People need to know their vote matters, and that starts with a register we can trust. It’s time to bring back the local touch and put boots on the ground to get this right. We live in a digital age of AI and Algorithms but nothing beats knocking a door, shaking a person’s hand and getting to know people within your community”

Collins has pledged to raise the issue in the Dáil and with the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, urging the Government to act before the next election cycle.