How Soft2Bet Is Navigating Regulated iGaming Markets in Europe

12 May 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Bet and the Rise of Regulated iGaming Markets in Europe – Discover how Soft2Bet is leading the way in regulated European iGaming markets with cutting-edge compliance, fast KYC, and responsible gambling solutions.

Many countries, including Ireland, are implementing more profound licensing to achieve player protection and sustainability within the industry. This shift is both a challenge and an opportunity for operators and game developers. Soft2Bet is navigating this change effectively with innovation, flexibility and regulatory compliance. Holding over 16 licenses, Soft2Bet has positioned itself at the front of the new era in European iGaming. Today, we’ll review regulations and how Soft2Bet’s strategy is helping operators succeed.

Strategic Approach to Regulation

As regulations tighten across European countries, success in iGaming now depends on a company’s ability to remain compliant, fast and scalable. Providers now have to take a rather proactive approach, developing platforms that can adapt to a wide range of legal requirements – from KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) protocols to implementing responsible gaming tools and adhering to data privacy standards (GDPR).

Soft2Bet’s core strategy is its modular platform architecture, allowing operators to enter new regulated markets using localized solutions quickly. If a business wants to join the iGaming industry, Soft2Bet will offer a turnkey solution that already follows all necessary regulations based on the country of operation. Various tools used by Soft2Bet are supporting cross-country compliance. Soft2Bet has gotten operation licenses in multiple European countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Greece, and Romania in recent years.

What It Means For Ireland

One of the big changes is the launch of a National Gambling Exclusion Register. This allows people to stop playing if they think their gambling is getting out of control. Additionally, a Social Impact Fund will use the funds from iGaming businesses to fund initiatives that address addiction and other gambling-related problems. The law also brings in strict rules about advertising. For example, gambling ads aren’t allowed on TV or radio between 5:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Free bets and VIP offers? Those are banned too.

Irelands‘ rapid move toward stronger regulation bringe a wide range of benefits for players. Vulnerable users are now more protected than ever and operators will be held to much higher standards. It’s hoped that those changes will greatly prevent fraud and ensure fair competition amongst iGaming companies. For Irish consumers, this is a welcome change. This action will result in stronger regulations for operators, particularly those pertaining to fair play, player protection, and advertising.

Responsible Gaming Habits

Beyond compliance, Soft2Bet heavily invests in promoting responsible gambling – offering players custom limits and self-exclusion options and integrating its systems with national self-ban registers. The company has taken promoting healthy gaming habits seriously by integrating real-time behavior-tracking tools that can detect early signs of problematic play.

The platform empowers users with straightforward and easy-to-access responsible gambling messaging, encouraging transparency and execution of control at every step of the way. Soft2Bet continues to refine its approach through customer complaint procedures. Every user’s feedback is taken seriously and acted upon promptly. By embedding regulation and compliance into its core, Soft2Bet is setting a new industry standard that many are starting to follow.

Tools Used by Soft2Bet

Let’s dive deeper into the compliance-first KYC infrastructure used by Soft2Bet:

The platform delivers exceptional speed and security for players and operators through its average KYC verification time being under 0,7 days and over 55% of documents approved automatically.

The verification process is provided by a third-party provider, who ensures that Soft2Bet adheres to high regulatory standards.

The KYC is reinforced by anti-fraud and anti-bonus abuse tools that use the latest AI technology.

Soft2Bets’ due diligence extends further by doing comprehensive background checks, such as scanning global sanction lists, politically exposed person (PEP) databases, and adverse media sources.

Regular business assessments and documented procedures are designed to meet and exceed the expectations of European regulators.

For companies like Soft2Bet, these changes are a clear message: following the rules isn’t optional — it’s essential. As Ireland moves to a safer, more controlled gambling market, working with providers who take these rules seriously will be key to lasting success.