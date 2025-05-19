How traditional entertainment is moving online more every year

19 May 2025

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Do you remember the days when a trip to the movies or flipping through TV channels was the highlight of our evenings? Well, those things have not really vanished – they have just moved. Now, more and more traditional forms of entertainment are finding a new home online, allowing many people to immerse themselves from anywhere at any time.

As a result, Fortune Business Insights values the global online entertainment market at $99.98 billion and expects it to hit $261.23 billion within the next few years. If things go according to this prediction, the industry will have grown at a CAGR of 12.96% by 2032. And to learn more about this transformation, you don’t want to skip this article.

Streaming is the new cable

Gone are the days when we had to wait a whole week to catch up with the next episode of our favourite shows. This has been majorly fuelled by the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Can you imagine that, according to Exploding Topics, Netflix alone has over 260 million subscribers as of 2025? Plus, according to Semrush’s approximations, it generates more than one billion monthly website visits. In the UK alone, finder.com suggests that more than 17 million households have subscribed to it. This is about three in five UK households—a figure that could increase in the coming days.

Amazon Prime follows closely, with over 13 million households paying for regular subscriptions. And as people shift to streaming platforms, traditional TV cable is quickly losing ground. Just recently, Statista released a report claiming that the number of pay TV subscribers in the UK was expected to drop by over two million, reaching an estimated 11 million by 2029.

The beauty of streaming services is the numerous choices of content available at any time. So long as your subscription is up to date, you can flexibly engage in whatever content you want without the restrictions of linear programming schedules. Plus, these services can personalise experiences and tailor recommendations that match our unique tastes.

Because such experiences are absent in traditional entertainment, it makes sense to see more people turn to streaming platforms. In fact, in some regions like America, users are expected to spend about eight hours on these platforms consuming video content each day, slightly exceeding their engagement with traditional television.

Traditional gaming and casinos are also going digital

Even the gaming world has not been left behind. Let’s consider the casino industry, for instance. While physical casinos like those found in Vegas still have their charm, online ones like the Betmaster Online Casino & Sportsbook are rising to provide a level of convenience that was initially lacking. And you might actually be surprised to discover that consumers are generally willing to spend 5% more just for convenience.

This is why Global Market Insights Inc. expects the international online gambling market to expand by a staggering CAGR of 10.5% by 2034. Narrowing down to the UK market, the Gambling Commission recently reported about £4.4 billion from online casino games alone. Among the many changes that the shift to online entertainment has brought are casino-themed games.

Whether you’re a music or sports fan or whatever your preference, you can find a slot game around it to make the spinning of the reels more relatable. Plus, most gaming companies are working hard to integrate responsive designs to ensure players can participate on their mobiles as they do on their desktops and laptops.

This is a testament to how entertainment is actually becoming customer-centric. Remember, no one wants disappointing website experiences. According to Surge Marketing Solutions, about 88% are less likely to return if they encounter such experiences. It’s no wonder companies are working hard to ensure players find both convenience and seamlessness.

Concerts, sports and shows on the screen

It shouldn’t be surprising that the IMARC Group expects the global live streaming market to grow at a CAGR of more than 23%. Events which were once purely physical experiences are turning to online platforms to increase their reach. Consider the Cork International Film Festival, for instance.

Experiencing the event today is not as it was several decades ago. By offering live streaming sessions, this festival ensures that even those who can’t access the physical venue are part of the action. Surprisingly, it amassed about 71,000 streams in 2020, an equivalent of 4,517 years of films viewed collectively over eight days.

For sports fans, it’s now possible to catch the action live from anywhere using platforms like ESPN+ or even YouTube TV. And in case you miss the events, behind-the-scenes content, commentaries and highlights always have you covered. We also cannot forget how the National Theatre at Home platform makes it possible to access award-winning theatrical productions from renowned theatres, including the Old Vic.

What is our last word?

Well, there’s actually no denying the fact that online platforms have really transformed entertainment consumption. They have opened up a world where your favourite forms of entertainment are just a click away, and this will not change anytime soon.

Plus, consumers can now access more engaging products like themed games. But this trend does not really point to the end of traditional entertainment because it still has its unique appeal. That’s why you may have seen popular events happen both in person and online to cater to multiple consumer tastes.