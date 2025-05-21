Students should apply early for SUSI grant

21 May 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

Applications are now open for SUSI for the 2025/26 academic year for prospective and current students. Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) is Ireland’s national awarding authority for further and higher education grants. SUSI offers funding to eligible students in approved courses at PLC, undergraduate and postgraduate levels in Ireland. All types of students, from school leavers to mature students returning to education can apply for funding.

Cork Fine Gael Senator Eileen Lynch is urging all students to apply for the SUSI grant as soon as possible. Lynch highlights the importance of applying early, stating that “SUSI receives a high volume of applicants during the summer, and for that reason it is imperative that students apply now to ensure they will receive their grant without delay.”

It is also recommended on the SUSI website to apply early as a huge number of applications are expected in the following months.

The priority closing date for renewal applications is the 5th of June and the priority closing date for new applications is the 10th of July.

Lynch points out the important changes to SUSI for the next academic year following the Budget 2025, noting, “Students must be informed that the income threshold for various grants has increased by up to 15% and the first €5,000 of any scholarship or bursary is now disregarded from SUSI’s income calculation. The amount a student can earn outside term time and still qualify for the SUSI Grant has also increased from €7,925 to €8,424.”

Prospective students do not need to have their Leaving Cert results or have accepted a course to apply, as they can update the details of the course they wish to pursue at a later date. All students are able to contact the SUSI support desk by phone, email or social media.