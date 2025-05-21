Minister announces over €30,000 in funding for playgrounds in Cork

21 May 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley, has announced that €31,108 has been awarded for playgrounds and play areas in Cork.

The Capital Grant Scheme for Play and Recreation provides funding to support city and county councils in upgrading existing playgrounds or developing new playgrounds.

A total of €500,000 has been allocated nationwide to support playgrounds across Ireland with €12,221 being allocated to the playground upgrade in Gerry O’Sullivan Park, Cork and €18,887 being allocated to the playground refurbishment in Castlelyons, Cork.

Many of the projects funded under this year’s scheme give particular focus to inclusion and access a

nd will help to ensure that children with a diverse range of needs can avail of the benefits of high-quality play facilities alongside their peers. Some of these funded projects include the installation of:

Wheelchair-accessible seesaws

Inclusive Sensory Playground Equipment and inclusive play space

Upgraded accessibility features

Minister Foley said:

“I am delighted to announce this capital funding that will directly benefit families and children in every corner of Ireland. These grants will enable city and county councils to create and upgrade playgrounds, making them more accessible, inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.

“I want to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to the local authorities for their applications and I look forward to seeing the benefits these projects will provide to local communities for many years to come.”

The scheme offers maximum funding of up to €20,000 per project, an investment that will see positive impacts delivered to children and families across the country.

It was obligatory for councils to consult with local children and young people to receive any grant funding for playgrounds and play areas under the scheme. Councils also had to provide matching funding of at least 25 per cent of the cost of the project.

The provision of playgrounds for young children has improved in recent years with around 960 playgrounds available in 31 councils around the country.