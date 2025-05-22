17th Fastnet Film Festival opens in Schull, West Cork

22 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Hundreds of people attended the opening at the Festival HQ, a former convent who garden has stunning views of the bay

The 17th Fastnet Film Festival opened in style last night with a buzzing launch party at the brand new Fastnet Film Centre in Schull. Hundreds of film lovers gathered under clear skies to kick off the five-day celebration of cinema.

Renowned director Lenny Abrahamson and celebrated casting director Maureen Hughes officially opened the festival, joined by acclaimed screenwriter Gerard Stembridge and a host of filmmakers, actors, and industry guests.

Guests enjoyed a vibrant evening of live music from Dr Feelgood and the Electric Mayhem, West Cork’s finest food by Clovis and Fingal Ferguson, and refreshments courtesy of Rising Sons Brewery and Longueville House Cider. The atmosphere was electric, setting the tone for an unforgettable week of film, conversation, and connection.

The festival runs through Sunday 25 May, featuring over 165 short films, 12 feature films, exclusive screenings, panel discussions, and masterclasses with top talent including Barry Keoghan, Nicola Coughlan, Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Pullman, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and many more.

Highlights this week include:

In Conversation with Domhnall Gleeson with screenings of Frank and Ex Machina

with screenings of Frank and Ex Machina The Success of Kin panel featuring Aidan Gillen and Maria Doyle Kennedy

panel featuring Aidan Gillen and Maria Doyle Kennedy Irish Language Day on Cape Clear Island

on Cape Clear Island Masterclasses with industry leaders on directing, casting, editing, script, production, distribution, cinematography, score composition and more.

Infamous Film Quiz hosted by the Oscar winning duo Tom Berkeley & Ross White

With a packed schedule of events, screenings, music, and local hospitality, Schull is the place to be for film lovers this week.

Visit www.fastnetfilmfestival.com for tickets, full programme and updates.