22 May 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Labour’s Eoghan Kenny TD has called for the immediate establishment of a supervised drug injection centre in Cork city, warning that continued Government inaction is putting lives at risk. Speaking in response to the evidence emerging from Dublin’s pilot injection centre, Deputy Kenny said that it is now indisputable that these facilities work. Labour welcomed the opening of the first supervised injection centre in the capital, and the party has consistently advocated for a comprehensive harm reduction strategy across Ireland.

Deputy Kenny said:

“The evidence is clear — supervised injection centres save lives. Labour supported the first injection centre in Dublin, and we have long called for these essential services to be rolled out nationwide. The delay in establishing a centre in Cork is deeply frustrating. Government can no longer bury its head in the sand while people continue to suffer.

“This is not just about preventing overdose deaths — it’s about treating people with dignity and compassion. Supervised injection centres connect individuals to addiction treatment and social services, reduce the spread of HIV and hepatitis C, and help reduce drug-related crime in our communities. Cork deserves these same support, and we cannot wait any longer.

“In the face of a public health crisis, we need bold and practical solutions. It’s time for a proactive and urgent response to ensure the well-being of our communities and provide the support that individuals struggling with addiction truly deserve.”