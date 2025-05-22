15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
22nd May, 2025

Don Wycherley’s one-man show comes to The Everyman Theatre, Mac Curtain Street, Cork City Centre

22 May 2025
By Elaine Murphy
West Cork’s Don Wycherley plays Paddy Armstrong of the Guildford Four in this one-man show

What: Paddy – the Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong
Starring: Don Wycherley
Where: The Everyman
When: May 30th and 31st

Paddy – the Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong, directed by Mary-Elaine Tynan, is a moving, and hilarious, one-man show which was inspired by the wrongful conviction of Paddy Armstrong, a member of the Guildford Four, and his fight for justice.

Don Wycherley @ The Everyman

Don Wycherley brings unflinching honesty, humour, and pathos, to his portrayal of Paddy – a man scarred by a flawed system, yet refusing to be defined by it.

Skibbereen Native, Don Wycherley, is the co-writer of the play and stars as Paddy. He is a seasoned Abbey actor who is also known for his roles in film and TV which include Sing Street, Bachelors Walk, Ballykissangel and Father Ted.

Mary-Elaine Tynan is the director and co-writer of Paddy – the Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong. She is an award-winning documentary maker and journalist. She co-authored the bestselling Life after Life – A Guildford Four Memoir with Paddy Armstrong. The play is inspired by this memoir.

