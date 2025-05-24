€658,976.25 for Marine Projects in Cork

24 May 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Funding of €658,976.25 will help Cork County Council to continue the ongoing development and enhancement of harbour and fishing facilities, said Minister Jerry Buttimer TD

Minister Buttimer welcomed the announcement this week of a significant allocation of funding of €658, 976.25 for local authority marine infrastructure projects across Cork

“This funding will assist Cork County Council in the maintenance and development of fishery and aquaculture linked marine infrastructure in their ownership.

“This Government has vowed to invest in our State Fishery Harbour Centres and public marine infrastructure. I am delighted, therefore, to announce the allocation of €658, 976.25 for Cork, as part of the €4.33 million allocated for 57 projects across Ireland.

“In Cork, this funding will support key infrastructure upgrades at Ballycotton Pier, Bank Pier, Cahermore Pier, Lower Aghada Point, and Roches Point. These works will enhance safety, improve access, and support both commercial and leisure marine activity

“The increased total value of individual projects across the country in this year’s allocation gives local authorities the opportunity to continue the ongoing development and enhancement of harbour and fishing facilities, while also allowing for some marine leisure developments, benefitting different cohorts of users.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will administer the programme and will co-fund up to 75% of the eligible project costs, up to a maximum reimbursement of €187,500, with the local authority co-funding the remaining costs.

Commenting on the importance of the investment, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, TD, said: “This year’s package of €4.33 million is the largest allocation to the Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme outside of the BALAMI Scheme, and it will improve the facilities and amenities for the wider marine community in these often rural coastal areas, with positive knock on-effects for fishers, tourism and local economies. This investment demonstrates the Government’s ongoing commitment to rural and coastal Ireland especially in Cork”