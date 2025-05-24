Final Countdown to Cork City Marathon 2025

24 May 2025

By Tom Collins

City Gears Up for One of Ireland’s Best-Loved Races as Race Day Approaches on June 1st

The countdown is officially on. With just over a week to go until the Cork City Marathon on Sunday, June 1st, excitement is building across the city and beyond as thousands of amateur and elite runners prepare to take part in what has become one of Ireland’s most anticipated athletic events.

Organised by Cork City Council, the Cork City Marathon is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of community, resilience, and shared ambition. From the excitement of the first runners charging from the starting point to the very last weary but triumphant participants crossing their way to the finish line, to the roar of the supporters, the event brings colour, energy, and positivity to the streets of Cork. Local communities, volunteers, spectators, and businesses all play their part in creating an unforgettable atmosphere for participants and supporters alike. It’s also an occasion of celebration, as winners in each category are lauded and awarded their trophies, while all who cross the finish line receive the highly coveted Cork City Marathon finishers medal—an enduring symbol of achievement, effort, and spirit.

The 2025 event is fully sold out, with entries for the Full Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K all snapped up well in advance. While the races themselves are the headline act, their impact runs much deeper. The marathon is a impactful0 opportunity for runners to support the causes they care about, with this year’s campaign—‘Your Race, Their Hope’—aiming to raise €250,000 for local and national charities.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Dan Boyle, praised the city-wide spirit that the event brings: “The Cork City Marathon is a fantastic occasion for Cork. It creates a festival feeling across the city, brings people together, and has benefits that ripple out through communities, businesses and charities. We’re proud to host such an inclusive, positive event.”

Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of Cork City Council, added: “The Cork City Marathon continues to showcase Cork at its best—welcoming, energetic and united. We’re especially grateful to the communities along the route who cheer runners on and offer everything from fruit and water to heartfelt encouragement. The people of Cork City are such an important part of this event.”

Race Director Eamon Hayes said: “We’re encouraging every runner to make their miles matter, in a way that will have a positive impact well beyond race day. Whether it’s a cause that has touched your life or one that inspires you, now is the time to get behind it. Fundraising is part of what makes this event so meaningful.”

As the final days of preparation begin, athletes are encouraged to stay focused and informed. With training plans entering their final phase, runners should prioritise good nutrition, hydration, and recovery. Now is also the time to familiarise themselves with essential race day logistics. The full marathon kicks off at 8.15am on Patrick Street, followed by the 10k at the same location at 8.45am. The half marathon starts at Monahan Road at 10.15am. And if you are following a friend, you can track their progress in real-time on the free Cork City Marathon race-tracking app downloadable from your app store of choice.. Runners should also familiarise themselves with information on bag drop, race number collection, road closures, and course details.

Looking ahead, spectators can look forward to a lively and inclusive day abuzz with the unique atmosphere that has become synonymous with race weekend in Cork. The official race after-party hosted by The Runners Diary Podcast takes over the 3 floors of Clancy’s on Princes Street, kicking off from 1pm!

Whether you’re running, volunteering, cheering from the sidelines, or simply soaking up the atmosphere, Cork City Marathon 2025 promises to be an unforgettable day. The final countdown is now on—and the city is ready.

For more information, visitwww.corkcitymarathon.ie or follow @corkcitymarathon on social media.

