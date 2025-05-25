June 2025 Tickets for Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival

25 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Thousands expected in Clonakilty for the return of West Cork’s street carnival

Clonakilty is set to come alive once again on Saturday, 14 June 2025, as the highly anticipated Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival returns for another unforgettable day of food, fun, and festivities. Now in its seventh year, this vibrant event has become a staple of the West Cork calendar, drawing thousands of visitors to experience the region’s largest outdoor dining celebration.

Pearse Street will be transformed into a colourful, bustling food hub, with long communal tables stretching through the town centre. Ticket holders can enjoy a mouth-watering array of street food, prepared by some of the region’s top chefs and food producers, offering everything from rich Indian curries to fresh local seafood, all accompanied by delicious wines and desserts.

Fitness expert, radio & TV broadcaster, author and podcast host Karl Henry will officially open the festivities on Saturday 14 June, setting the tone for a full day of upbeat energy, family fun, and irresistible flavours. Karl is a leading Irish fitness expert and lives in West Cork with his family.

Speaking at the launch of the Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival, special guest Karl Henry said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of the Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival this year. Living in West Cork, I get to experience the incredible sense of community and the amazing food culture every day, and this event really brings all of that to life. It’s a celebration of everything that makes this part of the world so special: the passionate local producers, the vibrant town atmosphere, and of course, the fantastic food. I can’t wait to kick off what’s set to be a brilliant day for all.”

The event will feature food from renowned local venues including The Emmet Hotel, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Scannell’s Bar & Restaurant, Clonakilty Park Hotel, O’Donovan’s Hotel, The Alley Garden Bistro, Oak Fire Pizza, Casey’s Bar & Restaurant, Lil’s, Kirby’s @ The Whale’s Tail, and The Clonakilty Food Company (Clonakilty Black Pudding).

In addition to its mouth-watering food offerings, the Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival promises a vibrant line-up of live music and entertainment. Headlining the festivities are The Monks, The Kates, and Boola Boom, with performances taking place throughout the day and into the evening. Street entertainers, including stilt walkers, jugglers, and face painters, will keep the atmosphere lively, joined by musical performances from Andrew Whelton, and Shanley’s House Band. Families can enjoy a dedicated Family Fun Zone, packed with attractions for children of all ages, such as bouncy castles, face painting, giant games, a carousel, a sensory play area, and more, all set in a fully pedestrianised town centre.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Managing Director of Irish Yogurts Clonakilty and lead sponsor adds, “We’re incredibly proud to support the Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival once again this year. As a company rooted in the heart of Clonakilty, it’s a joy to see the town come alive with such energy, creativity, and community spirit. This event showcases the very best of West Cork, from its passionate food producers to the warm welcome it offers every visitor. We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Karl Henry for launching this year’s event, and to all the volunteers, and organisers, who work so hard behind the scenes to make the day such a success. It’s truly a celebration of community at its finest.”

Meal tickets, which include adult and children’s options and portion sizes, will offer a variety of meat, seafood, vegetarian and vegan dishes, along with desserts and drinks. New for 2025, the kids meals will now be served alongside the adults in the main food tent from 3pm until 5pm, while the Family Fun Zone will remain open from 11am as in previous years, with entertainment continuing into the evening.

Admission to all non-food activities is free, but meal tickets should be pre-booked online at www.clonakilty.ie to secure a seat at the table. Booking fees apply. Tickets can also be purchased at O’Donovan’s Hotel and Fuchsia Footwear in Clonakilty.

Stay up to date and join the excitement by following @clonakiltystreetcarnival on Facebook and Instagram.

Meal tickets are now on sale at www.clonakilty.ie

Who’s Who

Irish Yogurts Clonakilty is a family-run dairy business founded in 1994 by Diarmuid and Mary O’Sullivan in West Cork, Ireland. Known for its award-winning live yogurts, crème fraîche, and kefir, the company uses traditional churn-style methods and locally sourced milk. Committed to sustainability and community, Irish Yogurts is a member of Origin Green and actively supports local initiatives. Their products are widely available in Ireland and the UK.