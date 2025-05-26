Oriel House Hotel Ballincollig rebrands as ‘Talbot Hotel Cork’

26 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

This rebrand marks an exciting chapter in the Talbot Collection’s commitment to enhancing its portfolio and providing exceptional experiences to guests across Ireland.

The transformation of the Talbot Hotel Cork follows a significant investment of over €500,000 in 2024, part of a broader €1.15 million refurbishment initiative in recent years.

Considerable additional refurbishments have already been undertaken this year, with bedroom refurbishments and lobby enhancements now also complete. Upgrades are presently being completed to the popular Talbot Fitness Ballincollig.

The rebrand of the Talbot Hotel Cork aligns with the Talbot Collection’s strategic vision to provide outstanding service and modern facilities across all its properties. Guests can expect the hallmark of exceptional service from their dedicated team, who remain the cornerstone of the Talbot experience.

Speaking about the rebrand announcement, General Manager of the Talbot Hotel Cork, Janice McConnell, said:

“This exciting rebrand is a testament to the strength and growth of the Talbot Collection. By aligning our Cork property under the Talbot name, we are reinforcing our dedication to delivering exceptional food and service by our committed team and creating unforgettable experiences and lifelong memories. Our talented team will continue to be at the heart of these efforts, ensuring every guest enjoys the very best of what we have to offer.”

“As we continue to invest in our property year after year, we look forward to welcoming both corporate and leisure travellers and old and new faces to enjoy our revitalized offerings in an ideally placed location in the urban town of Ballincollig just outside Cork City. The Talbot Hotel Cork is the perfect location to explore many of Corks famous landmarks and tourist attractions.”

“This investment reflects our dedication to providing exceptional experiences for our guests while also being stewards of the environment. We believe that our enhancements will not only benefit our guests but also strengthen our ties to the local community,” Ms McConnell added.

The 2024 refurbishment in the Talbot Hotel has focused on delivering state-of-the-art amenities tailored for both corporate and leisure travellers.

Key highlights include:

15 newly refurbished bedrooms for 2024 in addition to recent refurbishments including 21 premium deluxe family rooms in 2023 and the award-winning refurbishment of the Tobin and Ellis Collections rooms.

A state-of-the-art leisure club with continuous enhancements to ensure our guests enjoy the best facilities available.

185 complimentary car parking spaces, including dedicated coach parking, making travel convenient for all guests.

Versatile meeting, conference, and event suites accommodating up to 400 delegates, ideal for both corporate functions and social gatherings.

A recently renovated courtyard and Oriel Bar & Bistro, providing a vibrant space for relaxation and dining.

In addition to this, The Talbot Hotel Cork has also confirmed a number of sustainability initiatives in place.

The new refurbishment works include the installation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers and the implementation of the 2GoCups initiative.

The hotel have also said they are “actively planning” for solar panel installation as part of their ongoing sustainability efforts.

The Talbot Hotel Cork have said that these significant strategic investments over the last number of years “underpin their commitment to the local community, sustainability, enhanced guest experiences, and continuous improvement in service offerings.”