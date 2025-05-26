Cork based Insurance Tech VSaaS ‘Kayna’ to create 13 jobs

26 May 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Kayna, the Cork-based InsurTech founded by local entrepreneurs Paul Prendergast and Peter Bermingham, welcomed the Minister of State with responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance, Robert Troy T.D., to its 12 South Mall headquarters in Cork City Centre for a meeting focused on innovation, international growth, and the role of government support in Ireland’s thriving tech sector.

The Minister’s visit comes as Kayna announced plans to create 13 new high-skilled jobs over the next two years, as the company accelerates its expansion into the US and UK insurance markets. Kayna’s platform aims to simplify and embed insurance at the point of need, targeting underserved SME sectors such as construction, hospitality, and legal services. The model addresses a critical market gap: 40pc of small businesses in the US alone currently have no insurance, while a majority of the rest are underinsured.

Paul Prendergast, chief executive and co-founder, Kayna, spoke of the company’s future plans,

“The opportunity is huge. Embedded insurance is forecast to account for 15pc of the global insurance market, worth $1.5 trillion, within a decade. Kayna’s goal is to lead from the front, and to do so from Cork.”

Minister Troy met with Kayna CEO Paul Prendergast to hear directly about the company’s scaling plans and the wider policy considerations that can support home-grown InsurTech success stories like Kayna.

Speaking at the meeting, Robert Troy TD, Minister of State for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance, said: “Kayna is a real success story, and represents the growing environment for InsurTech innovation in Ireland. I congratulate them on their plans to hire new staff and expand further into more markets. As Minister of State with Responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions, and Insurance I am committed to ensuring that Ireland remains a globally competitive and supportive environment for financial services, including InsurTech. A well-functioning insurance market is vital for any economy, and the work that Kayna is doing to support businesses navigate the sector is the sort of innovation I want to continue to foster in Ireland.”

Kayna, founded in 2021 is the third start up from its co-founders, whose previous ventures in the sector have achieved international scale. Backed by €1 million in funding and a partnership with multinational broker Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW), Kayna is delivering embedded insurance solutions that allow small businesses to access tailored coverage directly through the software platforms they use daily.

Kayna has announced plans to begin hiring software engineers and business development specialists to support its growth plans.

The team will remain rooted in Cork, a city Prendergast describes as “central” to their entrepreneurial journey,

“We’ve always believed in building from Cork. Over the years, we’ve launched and scaled three insurtech companies here with invaluable support from Enterprise Ireland. That backing combined with strong government policy has never been more important. If Ireland is to remain a tech hub of global relevance, we must continue to invest in the ecosystem that enables founders to take bold ideas to market quickly and effectively.”

Enterprise Ireland, which has supported Kayna since its inception, was also represented at today’s meeting.

Anna-Marie Turley, Department Manager for Fintech and Financial Services, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting Irish-owned businesses to start, compete, scale and connect, and this includes innovative companies like Kayna, who are providing cutting-edge solutions to global challenges. It is our long-term ambition that exporting Irish companies become the primary driver of the Irish economy, and we are proud to work with Paul and Peter as they scale their third business, having already secured a major partnership with WTW for the UK and US markets. We would like to congratulate them on this milestone, and wish them every success on their business journey.”