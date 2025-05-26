26 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



Knock Pilgrimage

There is still a place or two available on the bus for the annual Carrigaline Pilgrimage to Knock which takes place on the weekend of Saturday June 28th and Sunday June 29th, 2025.

The bus will leave Carrigaline on Saturday 28th at 8.00am, and will stop to pick up people in Blackpool on the way. The group will stay overnight in Knock House Hotel and return on Sunday evening 29th before 11 pm. €195 per person sharing including meals. Contact Aislinn 021 437 2035 / 087 9699 488 or Mary 021 437 1025.