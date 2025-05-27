27 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

With the recent spell of sunshine and outdoor plans on the calendar, Foot Solutions, with a store on Grand Parade in Cork city, is encouraging people not to overlook one essential of their summer wardrobe – their footwear.

From long beach walks to garden parties, summer places new demands on our feet. Heat, increased activity, and poor footwear choices can lead to a rise in issues such as swelling, cracked heels, and plantar fasciitis.

“Summer is when our feet are most exposed, and unfortunately, it’s also when they’re most vulnerable,” says John Linehan, Managing Director of Foot Solutions Ireland. “Our goal is to help people enjoy every step of the season without foot pain slowing them down.”

To help keep feet comfortable, healthy, stylish, and injury-free, Foot Solution’s foot wellness experts have compiled a set of tips:

Top Summer Foot Care Tips

From daily hygiene to smart shoe choices, Foot Solutions recommends the following to keep feet looking and feeling great:

Wash feet daily – As we sweat more in the summer, bacteria can easily build up. Simply standing in the shower is not enough, you need to use soap and water to ensure your feet are clean. It’s a good idea to do this in the evening so that your feet are clean before you go to bed, keeping your sheets fresh as well as your feet!

Exfoliate and moisturise daily – this removes sweat, dead skin cells, and prevents infection. It also gives you time to notice any changes in your feet before they become painful problems, especially for those with underlying conditions like diabetes. Use a pumice stone, foot file or exfoliating mitt for best results.

Trim toenails straight across – to avoid ingrown toenails and keep feet neat.

Always dry thoroughly between toes – as many of us hit the pools in summer, the risk of fungal infections like Athlete’s Foot increases. Ensure you wear sandals in communal swimming areas and dry between each of your toes.

Wear breathable socks – The natural fibre in cotton socks will allow your feet to breathe and prevent excess sweating.

Use sunscreen on feet – yes, feet, one of the most commonly forgotten areas of the body.

Avoid unsupportive flip flops – wearing flat sandals such as flip flops that do not give adequate support for the feet can lead to problems such as Morton’s Neuroma, Plantar Fasciitis, fallen arches, and heel pain. Instead, opt for sandals with arch support and cushioning that will hold your foot in place as you walk.

Enjoy Barefoot time (with caution) – Nothing beats the summer feeling of the grass under your feet so kick off your shoes when you can and enjoy some barefoot time! It’s a great way to improve your balance and posture, and helps to reduce stress. However, walking barefoot can increase your risk of injuries or trauma to the feet so it is a good idea to wear supportive shoes when you are active.

Protective swim footwear – wear protective water shoes or boots in the sea to protect against injury from rocks and stones.

Foot Solutions carries an excellent range of comfortable, stylish shoes that will help your feet look and feel great throughout the summer. They also offer free foot assessments to all customers, combining expert pedorthic knowledge with cutting-edge technology to create personalised wellness plans. The 20–40 minute consultations help identify any underlying issues and match customers with footwear that supports their unique foot shape and lifestyle. From there, they can create a foot wellness plan for you that will free your feet from any pain and discomfort this summer and beyond.

For more see footsolutions.ie or visit instore at Fitzgerald House, Grand Parade in Cork City.