PROPERTY NEWS: Do you own a derelict or vacant property in the Glanmire area?

27 May 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council are holding a public drop-in Vacancy & Dereliction session in Glanmire Library on Wednesday 28th May from 11am to 1pm aimed at informing members of the public on the supports available to refurbish vacant and derelict properties, including the popular Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant. Over 450 homes are availing of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant in Cork City, with over €22 million in funding being progressed.

When owning a vacant property, it can be difficult to work out the options available for bringing it back into use. People are therefore encouraged to come along and find out further information on the following issues:

Incentives available for property re-use

What to do if you own a derelict property

Queries on ownership issues

Any other vacancy or dereliction queries

No appointment is necessary.

11-1pm, Wednesday, 28th May:

Glanmire Library, Hazelwood Shopping Centre, Glanmire, Cork City T45 E033

Details on future drop-in sessions will be advertised on Cork City Council’s social media accounts. For further information on vacancy, dereliction, and housing grants and schemes, please see our website at www.corkcity.ie or email on DerelictSites@corkcity.ie and VacantProperties@corkcity.ie