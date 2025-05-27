Competitiveness Must Remain Core to Cork’s Future

27 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Speaking at Cork Chamber’s Annual General Meeting at the Imperial Hotel, President Rob Horgan delivered a clear message: Cork’s ability to compete on the national and global stage depends on decisive action across housing, infrastructure, education and international engagement.

Mr Horgan, now entering the second year of his presidency, said Cork must be “future-fit, investment-ready and above all, competitive.” He emphasised that sustaining this competitiveness requires coordinated focus on quality of life, talent retention and the built environment, not just in policy, but in practical delivery.

“Housing availability, transport infrastructure, education and the vibrancy of our urban centres are not separate issues,” said Mr Horgan. “They are the foundations of our economic competitiveness. If Cork is to attract the investment and talent that fuels growth, these must be addressed with urgency and ambition.”

Housing was identified as the most immediate challenge. Mr Horgan called for systemic reform to unlock supply across Cork city and county, noting that between 7,500 and 10,000 homes per year are needed to keep pace with demand. He welcomed Cork City Council’s recent “living over the shop” initiative as an important step in making better use of existing urban space.

On infrastructure, Mr Horgan pointed to real momentum behind long-supported Cork Chamber priorities. The M28 motorway project has entered its construction phase following Cabinet approval. The Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme is advancing with dual-tracking to Midleton and upgrades at Kent Station. The Cork Light Rail project also reached a major milestone, with the publication of its emerging preferred route from Ballincollig to Mahon Point.

“These projects are not just welcome, they are essential,” said Mr Horgan. “They directly impact how we live, how we work and how competitive our region can be in the years ahead.”

Equally, Mr Horgan highlighted the importance of continued investment in education as a critical enabler of long-term economic growth.

On the global stage, Mr Horgan reaffirmed Cork Chamber’s commitment to international engagement amid geopolitical uncertainty. He cited strong ties with the EU Single Market and a recent Cork Chamber-led cross-border roundtable on offshore renewables, delivered in partnership with the British Embassy, as key examples of Cork’s leadership in building international collaboration.

“Our members are trading in the world every day. The Chamber’s role is to make sure Cork remains open, connected and positioned to lead,” said Mr Horgan.

The AGM also saw the appointment of Susie Horgan, Springboard Communications, as Vice President and David Swinburne, Forvis Mazars in Ireland, as Honorary Secretary while Anne-Marie Linehan, J.W.O’ Donovan Solicitors and Noreen Walsh, AIB Cork, were elected to the board. Outgoing board members Raymond Kelleher, Paul Hourican, Ronan Murray and Brian Fitzgerald were thanked for their valued service.

Mr Horgan concluded saying, “There is so much to be proud of and even more to build on. By keeping competitiveness at the heart of everything we do, we can build on that success and create lasting impact.”