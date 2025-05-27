Taoiseach Micheál Martin opens Dosco’s new multimillion-euro facility in Little Island

27 May 2025

By Tom Collins

What: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has officially opened Dosco’s new headquarters

Where: Little Island, in the former Punch factory

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opened Dosco’s new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Little Island, Co. Cork. The multimillion-euro investment represents a landmark milestone for one of Ireland’s oldest companies, significantly expanding Dosco’s cutting edge manufacturing capacity and logistics capabilities.

Founded in 1884, Dosco has been a key pillar of Irish industry for more than 140 years, and remains the country’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sweeping brushes, paint brushes and household products. From its early roots on Lavitt’s Quay and Merchant’s Quay, to over six decades on South Douglas Road, the company has continually evolved to meet the demands of its customers. The move to Little Island represents the beginning of a new era for Dosco, now in its fourth generation of family ownership.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised Dosco’s enduring contribution to the Irish economy. “Dosco represents the very best of Irish enterprise — a family-run company that has stood the test of time by staying true to its values while embracing change. This new facility is a testament to the company’s commitment to Irish jobs, Irish quality, and local community.”

The new 52,000 sq ft facility – with an additional 18,000 sq ft extension under construction – was selected following an extensive search to find the ideal location to support future growth, while remaining true to the company’s Cork roots. Dedicated loading bays, streamlined warehouse operations and enhanced transport connectivity will enable the company to serve their nationwide customer network more efficiently than ever before. The new facility will incorporate advanced production processes and sustainability efforts, including the use of FSC-certified wood and natural fibres in its products.

As part of the move, Dosco has also introduced a dedicated employee bus service, transporting staff to and from Cork city daily — a reflection of its commitment to accessibility and employee wellbeing.

Neil Kenefick, Chairman, Dosco (who is also an Honorary Consul as reported by TheCork.ie), said: “We are proud of our Cork roots, and remaining here to build on a century of heritage was always a priority for us. This move is a statement of intent, future-proofing our operations as we look to the years ahead. Our ambitions remain the same as they have always been – to deliver quality products and contribute meaningfully to the businesses and communities we serve.”

Dosco has also recently submitted its first EcoVadis sustainability assessment — a globally recognised benchmark evaluating environmental, social, and ethical performance — reflecting a deepening commitment to responsible manufacturing and procurement.