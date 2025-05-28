‘Bakestone’ opens Café on Perry Street in Cork City Centre

28 May 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Twelve years after first opening its doors in Carrigtwohill, Bakestone, the

independent Cork café and pantry brand, has officially opened a new location on

Perry Street. This marks its first expansion into Cork city centre, with a new café

beside Emmet Place that brings Bakestone’s locally sourced, high-quality food

offering into cróí na cathrach (the heart of the city).

Founded by husband and wife team Joe and Maura Carey in 2013, Bakestone

began with a simple idea, to create a space serving great food made with local

ingredients. Starting from humble beginnings in a former car showroom in

Carrigtwohill, the original café has grown from 55 seats to 240 and developed a

thriving in-house bakery.

The opening of the new café on Perry Street has brought 18 new roles to

Bakestone’s growing team, which now stands at 67 in total. The new café

features dishes that have become favourites at the original location, all made

from scratch each day. The team, led by Head Chef Pat Kiely and front-of-house

manager Heather Doody, well known to many on Perry Street, bring years of

experience and local knowhow, helping to make the space feel instantly familiar.

With this move, Bakestone is not only strengthening its ties with local suppliers

but also creating new jobs in the city and investing in Cork as a vibrant place to

live, work and eat. The location carries a meaningful link to the region’s food

history, once housing butter firkins for Cork’s Butter Exchange, so the building sits

near the end of the old butter roads that connected rural producers in places as

far as Listowel, Co Kerry to the city.

“The space on Perry Street felt right the moment we saw it,” said co-founder Joe

Carey. “There’s real history in the building, tied to Cork’s Butter Exchange and to our

own family’s roots in dairy farming. It felt like a natural next step, like things coming

full circle. We’ve dreamed for years of bringing Bakestone into the city, and to now

be part of this community means a great deal.”

Maura Carey, co-founder of Bakestone, also added: “We have always admired

the independent food scene in Cork city, so to now have a place among so many

great local businesses is something we’re really proud of. Our hope is that this café

becomes part of the everyday rhythm of the city, a space where people can pause,

connect, and enjoy food made with real care.”

Bakestone has always backed Irish producers and cared about serving food

that’s real and well made, which is what led to the launch of the Bakestone

Pantry in 2017. What started as a small collection of around 20 items has since

grown into a range of over 150 Irish-made products, curated expertly by

Bakestone general manager Neil Muscheidt. From honey and hot sauce to their

own jams, ketchups and cakes, the pantry brings the quality and flavour of the

café into people’s homes and reflects Bakestone’s ongoing connection with local

food communities.

Not content with sitting idly, Bakestone opened a brand-new scratch bakery in

November 2023, right next door to their café in Carrigtwohill which now serves as

a hub for everything from all-butter French pastries to occasion cakes and

breads, with a highly creative and passionate team led by head baker Dave

Kinsella.

In addition to breakfast and brunch, the team has plans for Bakestone on Perry

Street that stretch beyond daytime service. With space to host up to 100 guests,

the café will double as a venue for community events, live music, launches, and

creative collaborations with other local businesses.

Bakestone on Perry Street is now open and serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch

seven days a week.

Visit www.bakestone.ie for more information, including full opening hours and

menu updates.

About Bakestone

Founded in 2013 by Joe and Maura Carey, Bakestone was created with a simple

aim: to offer a welcoming, relaxed space where people could take a break from

the demands of everyday life. Whether it’s reconnecting with friends, spending

time as a family, or simply enjoying a quiet moment over coffee, Bakestone has

always prioritised a sense of ease and connection.

Twelve years on, that original mission remains at the heart of everything they do.

The café offers a seasonal menu that celebrates Irish ingredients, from flavour-

packed soups and quiches to fresh salads and sandwiches all made from scratch

with local produce. A daily brunch menu runs until 2pm on weekdays and until

3pm on weekends, making it a go-to destination for those who enjoy quality food

in a relaxed setting.