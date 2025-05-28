Q Mark for South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) Catering Department

28 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) Catering Department proudly receives the prestigious Q Mark for Hygiene and Food Safety – Emerald Level 3.

The award was presented by Marie Doyle-Henry, (centre right) , Managing Director of Excellence Ireland Quality Association (EIQA) Limited, at a ceremony held on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 in the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH) Conference Centre.

Pauline Hannafin, (centre left), Catering and Household Manager, expressed pride in her team’s commitment to excellence, noting that the Q Mark certifies the hospital’s continuous improvement in hygiene and food safety standards.

Also included is Helen O’Donovan, Chief Executive of SIVUH (3rd left, front row).