New life for Youghal Business Alliance

28 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Youghal Roars Back to Life: Business Alliance Re-launch Ignites Town’s Future

A palpable buzz of excitement filled the opulent Art Deco Regal Cinema on Friar Street tonight as the Youghal Business Alliance (YBA) celebrated a hugely successful re-launch, unveiling a fresh new logo and a dynamic new team poised to propel the town’s economic growth. The evening was graced by an array of local luminaries and influential figures, all united in their passion for Youghal’s bright future.

The star of the show, and Youghal’s most famous son, was none other than three-time Irish jump racing Champion Jockey Davy Russell. The winner of the Grand National, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris captivated the audience with his candid insights into the demanding world of horse breeding, from the early mornings to late nights. Russell’s deep-seated affection for his hometown shone through as he shared his ambitious vision for Youghal, including a premier Gymkhana event he hopes to achieve for next summer featuring top-class ponies with big sponsors. He emphasised the critical need to bridge the connection between Youghal’s stunning beach and its vibrant town centre, advocating for more eateries along the beach during the summer months.

Russell highlighted the untapped potential of Greenpark, recalling the triumphant parade of “Tiger Roll” after his Aintree Grand National win in the park’s natural amphi-theater. His playful side emerged during a Q&A session when asked about his stint on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

Councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, a prominent figure from the East Cork Municipal District, spoke passionately about her beloved hometown. “Youghal has so much more to offer than any other town, believe me, I know,” she declared, highlighting Youghal’s unparalleled blend of heritage, culture, beach, river, town, and country. “Other towns may have the brand name, but they pale into insignificance compared to what Youghal possesses.”

The evening also saw the introduction of the new co-chairwoman, Deirdre O’Sullivan, who shared her personal journey of falling in love with Youghal at first sight and subsequently establishing her own successful business in the town. Alongside co-chairwoman Anne Treacy, O’Sullivan presented an exciting roadmap for the YBA, culminating in the ambitious YOUGHAL AWARDS CEREMONY, set to commence in September 2025.

The YBA also outlined compelling reasons for businesses to join their growing alliance. With a focus on promoting and supporting local businesses, a committed and expanding membership, opportunities for businesses to host events at their premises, organized social activities, and a low monthly fee, the YBA offers an invaluable platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and advertising.

The presentation also highlighted the YBA’s impressive history of supporting the town. Since its founding in 2018 with 13 initial members, the YBA has grown to over 30 unique businesses, investing over €25,000 in projects and sponsorships over the past five years. Notable achievements include:

Supporting the opening of the Wildflower Collective creative artist’s shop.

The “Nice to See Youghal Back” initiative post-COVID lockdowns.

Instrumental in the opening of the Kathleen & May museum shop and partially funding the feasibility study to bring the ship back to Youghal.

Supporting the opening of the Youghal Film and Photography Museum and the new Youghal Lace Museum.

Supporting culture and the arts, including the “Recollections” DVD (raising funds for Meals on Wheels) and Ruth Hayes’ film “Call Me Isabel,” chosen to premiere at the Fastnet Film Festival.

The re-launch was a resounding success, setting a vibrant tone for Youghal’s future. With a dedicated new team, ambitious plans, and the unwavering support of its community, the Youghal Business Alliance is poised to lead the town into a new era of prosperity and recognition. The genuine passion for Youghal that permeated the evening promises exciting times ahead for this historic and dynamic town.