BOOK LAUNCH: ’10 Years of the Lusitania Museum and Old Head Signal Tower’

29 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lusitania Museum/Old Head Signal Tower Heritage CLG Committee is proud to announce the launch of The Story So Far: 10 Years of the Lusitania Museum and Old Head Signal Tower. This commemorative book celebrates a decade since the Old Head Signal Tower restoration which has become an award winning visitor attraction. Featuring rich photography and contributions from those involved, it captures the journey so far—and looks ahead to the future.

A book launch will take place in The Speckled Door, Old Head on Thursday 29th May at 7:30pm. All are welcome to attend.

The book is available exclusively from the Lusitania Museum and Old Head Signal Tower, with all proceeds supporting the ongoing development of this important community-led project.

This publication is supported by Cork County Council and the Heritage Council under the County Heritage Plan Funding 2025.

The Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower is open 7 days a week from 10am – 5pm.