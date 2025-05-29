Cork projects receive €223,760 in funding under the Heritage Council’s 2025 Community Heritage Grant Scheme

29 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Thirteen projects in Cork have secured a total of €223760 in funding under the Heritage Council’s 2025 Community Heritage Grant Scheme.

The Heritage Council is distributing more than €1.9 million through the Scheme this year to support 132 heritage initiatives across Ireland.

These grants will enable local communities to conserve and celebrate Ireland’s built, cultural, and natural heritage. The allocation follows a national call for applications in February, which attracted hundreds of proposals from heritage groups, volunteers, and community organisations across the country.

The funding recipients in Cork are as follows:

Skibbereen & District Historical Society – €25,000

Allihies Copper Mine Museum – €12,717

Ross Union of Parishes – €7,846

Mealagh Valley Community Centre Ltd – €18,727

Cork Traveller Visibility Group – €10,000

Irish Heritage Trust CLG – €22,889

Saleen & District Residents’ Association – €25,000

Arts @ Civic Trust House – €10,849

Ballyhoura Development CLG – €4,887 (across multiple counties)

Ballynamona Graveyard Group – €23,205

The Firkin Crane – €18,000

YMCA Ireland (ROI) – €24,971

Crosshaven Community Association Ltd – €24,845

The €25,000 in funding awarded to Skibbereen & District Historical Society will support it in its work to restore the historic train mural on the gable of Baby Hannah’s premises in Skibbereen. Painted in 1994 by local artist the late Russell Barrett, the mural depicts the 463 steam engine — the last train to leave Skibbereen — and features a small reference to its original sponsor, Murphy’s Brewery. Now a familiar landmark, the mural is considered of significant cultural and historical importance to the town. Its restoration will help preserve a cherished reminder of Skibbereen’s past for future generations and support local tourism.

The €25,000 in funding awarded to the Saleen & District Residents’ Association will support the conservation of 19th-century stone walls along the Saleen Creek–Jamesbrook roadway in East Cork. These distinctive roadside walls, with stones set on end rather than laid flat, have suffered damage from weathering, tides, and fallen trees. The project will see the walls restored using traditional construction techniques, helping to maintain the unique character of this section of Cork Harbour.

Several funded initiatives operate across Ireland including the second phase of the ‘Gardening for Bats’ project by Bat Conservation Ireland, which has been awarded €15,583, and a project on the oral histories of Irish show people by the Irish Street Arts, Circus and Spectacle Network, which has been awarded €22,525.

Projects such as these reflect the wide range of initiatives supported by the scheme — from safeguarding historic structures to researching local heritage, restoring habitats, and building biodiversity expertise within communities. A full list of funded projects is available from here.

All funded projects can begin work immediately and are expected to be completed by the end of the year. Previous recipients in Cork have used this funding to restore architectural features, digitise local archives, and carry out conservation training — strengthening both the preservation of heritage and the local economy.

In 2024, the scheme funded West Cork Oral Heritage Group to develop an online resource to make its recordings available to the public, YMC Ireland and St Fin Barre’s Church in Cork city both received funding to undertake repair, and restoration works in their respective historic buildings, while groups in Fermoy and Crosshaven also received funding to preserve historic structures.

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, said:

“Community groups and heritage organisations do incredible work in preserving our natural, cultural and built heritage for generations to come. The restoration of the historic train mural in Skibbereen, the conservation efforts at the Allihies Copper Mine Museum, and the work being done to preserve the Ross Union of Parishes in Rosscarbery are all fantastic examples of the impact of this scheme. From conserving historic buildings and graveyards, to digitising archives, restoring monuments, and promoting biodiversity, these initiatives ensure that Ireland’s unique stories, traditions, and places are protected for future generations. I am inspired by the creativity and commitment shown by groups across the country, and proud that this scheme continues to empower local communities to safeguard our heritage in all its forms.”

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council:

“Through the Community Heritage Grant Scheme, we are proud to support the work of local groups who care deeply about their heritage and who are taking meaningful action to protect and promote it. Whether it’s restoring a local landmark, recording oral histories, or creating habitats for biodiversity, these projects have a tangible and lasting impact. They strengthen local identity, drive tourism, and create opportunities for learning, connection, and employment. We see time and again how this scheme brings people together and builds pride of place across the country.”

Dr. Martina Moloney, Chairperson of the Heritage Council:

“The Heritage Council is committed to empowering communities and ensuring that our shared heritage is preserved and celebrated by all. This scheme reflects that commitment, supporting a diverse range of projects—from conservation and skills training to research and interpretation—that might not otherwise receive funding. Initiatives like the Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme, Adopt a Monument, and Heritage in Schools show how local engagement and national support can combine to deliver real, lasting benefits. The Community Heritage Grant Scheme is a vital part of this approach, helping communities across Ireland protect the places, stories, and traditions that matter most to them.”