The Cork China Connection

29 May 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Dan Boyle, is travelling to Cork’s twin city of Shanghai to mark the 20th anniversary the Cork-Shanghai partnership. Accompanied by a small delegation consisting of a representative from UCC, a representative from Cork Chamber, and a Council official, the Lord Mayor was invited by the Mayor of Shanghai to attend the 2025 Shanghai International Friendship Cities Cooperation Forum. 25 Mayors from all over the world are attending the Forum including Liverpool, Mexico City, Casablanca, Athens, Kuala Lumpur, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles.

In view of the 20th anniversary of the twinning, the Lord Mayor has been invited to deliver remarks at the opening plenary session. The themes of this year’s Forum are sustainable urban development and innovation.

The programme will also include a meeting with the President of Shanghai University, and the planting of a tree on the University’s grounds, attendance at a business networking event, and engagement with the Irish Consul General in Shanghai.

Speaking about the anniversary, the Lord Mayor said:

“This month, twenty years ago, Cork City Council and the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government signed a twinning agreement in Cork: the second city of Ireland and the second city of China joined in partnership. Our co-operation with Shanghai is thriving today as evident across programmes of co-operation in education, healthcare, business, and culture. I am grateful to have received a invite to attend and speak at the Shanghai Forum, and look forward to marking twenty years of positive partnership.”

The Lord Mayor is travelling from 27 May to 31 May. Accommodation and travel costs (except flights) have been paid for by Shanghai. Accompanying the Lord Mayor is Vice President Global Engagement at UCC, Professor Ursula Kilkelly; International Manager in Cork Chamber of Commerce, Grace Kelleher, and Cork City Council’s International Relations Officer, Ciarán Kelleher Byrne