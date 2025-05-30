Cork PR Firm appoints Associate Directors

30 May 2025

By Mary Bermingham

The agency has also promoted Chloe Kavanagh to Client Manager and Anthony Malone to Senior Client Executive, reflecting its strong performance and continued client demand.

Cork PR firm ‘Springboard Communications’ based on Wellington Road (previously South Tce, and prior to that Blackrock Rd) has appointed Ciara Flaherty and Maria Tracey as Associate Directors “following a year of strong performance and growth”.

In their new leadership roles, Ciara will focus on shaping and executing the agency’s operational excellence strategies, while Maria will lead its business development efforts, expanding Springboard’s client portfolio and sector reach. Ciara was recently recognised in Business Plus’ “40 Under 40” awards for her achievements in public relations.

Building on its momentum, Springboard Communications — a certified B Corp and purpose-driven agency — has also strengthened its specialist expertise with two further promotions. Chloe Kavanagh, who was recently shortlisted for the PRCA’s Rising Star award, has been promoted to Client Manager in recognition of her leadership in digital communications, particularly her authorship of the agency’s Digital Edit series on LinkedIn. Based in the Dublin office, Anthony Malone has been promoted to Senior Client Executive, building on his exceptional content creation skills to deliver high-impact campaigns for clients across multiple sectors.

Susie Horgan, Managing Director and Founder of Springboard Communications, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Ciara and Maria for nearly a decade. They are highly valued leaders who have earned enormous trust across our team, our clients, and the industry. Their appointment as Associate Directors reflects not only their contributions but also their role in shaping the future of Springboard Communications. I am equally proud to celebrate Chloe and Anthony’s promotions — they represent the dynamic talent and innovation that will drive the next chapter of our agency’s growth.”

Speaking on her new appointment, Ciara Flaherty said: “I’m grateful to be part of a team that values collaboration, integrity and ambition. This new chapter is a great opportunity to continue shaping how we deliver strategic communications that make a real difference for our clients.”

Maria Tracey added: “It’s an honour to step into this role at such an exciting time for Springboard. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved as a team, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build strong partnerships and help drive new opportunities for the agency.”

Springboard Communications, the 2023 PRCA Agency of the Year, supports Irish and international clients across sectors including technology, FMCG, renewable energy, healthcare and social enterprise. The team were recently shortlisted for the 2025 Agency of the Year award. As a B Corp-certified business, Springboard is committed to using communications as a force for good — delivering impactful strategies that support positive change while driving client success.