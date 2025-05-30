‘The Young Offenders’ to return for a fifth series

30 May 2025

By Tom Collins

The BBC, in association with RTÉ, has recommissioned hit comedy The Young Offenders for a fifth series from producers Vico Films. It will see the hilarious misadventures of hapless heroes Conor (Alex Murphy) and Jock (Chris Walley) continue, alongside their long- suffering mother/guardian Mairéad (Hilary Rose), former nemesis Garda Sergeant Tony Healy (Dominic MacHale) and the unpredictable Billy Murphy (Shane Casey).

Created by Peter Foott, and based on his original film, the new six-part series for BBC iPlayer, BBC One and RTÉ One, sees Conor reunited with Jock in Cork after both spent series four in different prisons, in different parts of the world. Now the loveable rogues are back together, there’s nothing that they can’t do, although whether they’re successful at it is a different matter.

The critically acclaimed hit show which has reached huge audiences in Ireland, the UK and internationally, set and filmed in Cork city and county, will feature all of the other beloved and unforgettable characters who also return for more mischief and chaos, including Principal Walsh (PJ Gallagher), Siobhán (Jennifer Barry), Linda (Demi Isaac), Orla (Orla Fitzgerald) and Star (Rylee Hosford).

Peter Foott, creator and writer of The Young Offenders says: “All the original characters who audiences know and love since the show started are back in season five. We have the funniest, most heart-warming stories in the new season that will show Conor and Jock getting into scrapes like never before. We hope audiences will share our excitement to have all the gang back together, bringing more laughs, thrills and moments to remember to TV screens.”

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, says: “We’re thrilled to reunite with Conor and Jock in Cork for more gloriously misguided misadventures. This fifth series is brimming with the wild heart, raucous charm and razor-sharp wit that have made The Young Offenders a true fan favourite.”

RTÉ’s Executive Producer Comedy Justin Healy said: “Once again, we are thrilled another new season of The Young Offenders will air on RTÉ. Irish Comedy is making a real impact on the international stage, and RTÉ is delighted to play its part in supporting the creative talent we have here, something that is central to what we do.”

The Young Offenders has kept audiences entertained since 2016 with series four among the top three comedies across broadcasters for 16–34-year-olds in 2024 (excluding specials).

The Young Offenders (6 X 30) is a Vico Films production for BBC Three and iPlayer. It was commissioned by BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie. Peter Foott is the creator, writer and executive producer and the series producer for Vico Films is Cormac Fox. Duo Rosco 5 are directing the series. The Commissioning Editor for RTÉ Comedy is Justin Healy. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Ben Caudell. BBC Studios handles global sales for all series of The Young Offenders.

Casting for the final roles in series 5 is now taking place, and applicants can submit an audition at www.corkcasting.com